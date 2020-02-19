Devolution boon for Midlands

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

Rural and urban communities in Midlands have started to benefit from the Government’s devolution programmes since the release of over $60 million to the local authorities, more than double the $23 million that local authorities received at the end of November last year.

The amount has been shared by all the 14 local authorities for projects they initiate, usually after consultation with the communities they serve.

The local authorities have made significant progress since they started receiving devolution funds through implementation of people-centred projects that are focused on transforming people’s standards of living.

Midlands’ Provincial Affairs Minister of State and Devolution Larry Mavima, who is on a tour of devolution projects in the province, said it was the wish of the Second Republic to improve the livelihoods of marginalised communities.

So far he has been to Chirumhanzu RDC, Mvuma, Mberengwa RDC, Zvishavane Town, Runde RDC and Shurugwi Town where he has been impressed by progress that has been made in coming up with community projects by the local authorities using devolution funds.

Minister Mavima said the province recorded a lot of progress inasfar as infrastructure development, road, health care system, education and water provision, the major projects being implemented by local and rural authorities.

“We have been given a huge mandate by President Mnangagwa,” he said. “Our mandate is to transform the lives of our people. We are targeting the remote areas to ensure that our people get services they don’t usually get.

“People should be able to get water, electricity and health care facilities nearby. This is in line with the Government’s vision of an upper middle income economy by 2030. Together we can achieve this vision.”

In Chirumanzu Ward 6, a clinic, Hwata, is being built by the local authority using resources from the devolution fund.

Hwata Clinic is expected to improve health delivery in the area where villagers previously had to travel close to 20 kilometres to access the nearest clinic.

The state-of-the-art clinic, which is 70 percent complete, will have two staff quarters, outpatient consultation room, maternity ward, male and female wards and a juvenile ward.

Sixty percent of the services at Hwata Clinic, Minister Mavima said, will cater for expecting mothers and this comes as a relief for the community.

According to the Chirumanzu Rural District Council’s strategic plan, the council will build more housing for staff at the clinic.

“If you go to these local authorities, they have identified water-related projects as they have been facing problems in that area,” said Minister Mavima.

“We are happy with the results so far.

“This is exactly what Government had in mind when they came up with the devolution idea. Runde RDC has started the construction of a 7,9km water pipeline to service two secondary and three primary schools. Communities along the pipeline will also benefit.”

Minister Mavima said Zvishavane Town was rehabilitating the Mabula sewer ponds, as well as resuscitating the Runde water plant using the devolution funds.

He said the projects will be commissioned at the end of March.

“In Shurugwi, there is a clinic that is being constructed as well as a water treatment plant,” said Minister Mavima. “We noted with concern in one of the local authorities we visited that they were almost misusing the funds, but it should be noted that there are laid-down procedures on how the funds are used.

“Mberengwa Rural District Council also purchased road-making equipment that will see the roads being rehabilitated.”

Minister Mavima urged the local authorities to use the devolution funds as a launch pad or seed to attract more investments in their respective areas.