Developmental projects give Zanu PF edge over rivals

Nqobile Tshili Bulawayo Bureau

THE massive developmental projects being championed by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa have endeared the ruling Zanu PF party to the masses, positioning it way ahead of the opposition in terms of the election campaign, veteran politician and former Cabinet Minister Cde Angeline Masuku, said yesterday.

In line with the country’s constitution, Zimbabwe is set to hold harmonised elections this year to choose a President, legislators and councillors who will drive the country for the next five years.

Since coming to power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has led from the front to ensure the revolutionary party delivers on its election promises.

Guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which builds momentum towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030, the Second Republic has championed an inclusive developmental agenda, which has seen numerous transformative projects being rolled out across the country.

These are largely pronounced in major infrastructure development cutting across sectors, enhanced ease of doing business through fiscal and monetary reforms, technology and innovation absorption, agriculture revolution, skills development and improved public service delivery, among others.

Reflecting on the developments during a visit by party members from Matabeleland South to her home on the outskirts of Bulawayo, Cde Masuku, who is also a Zanu PF Council of Elders and former Politburo member, said the development focus by the Government demonstrates a commitment to serve the interests of the majority.

“We are not going to rule by force, we are going to rule by telling the truth to the people. We will not be telling them through words but through our actions. Look at what Zanu PF under the New Dispensation is doing?” said Cde Masuku.

“The President is saying by 2030 ‘no one should be left behind’ as far as development is concerned. This shows that he is a President who wants everyone to develop and no one can do that except Zanu PF, which has people-centred policies.”

The veteran nationalist said since President Mnangagwa came to power, he has made serious strides in infrastructural development, in particular, and other projects aimed at transforming the lives of people.

She made reference to road rehabilitation projects, dam construction, irrigation, and livestock development, and electricity generation projects, among others, as evidence of a Government determined to deliver tangible results.

“Bulawayo has a water crisis but the Second Republic is constructing not just a dam but a lake to address Bulawayo’s water problems.

“Significant progress has been made in the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani, which will address Bulawayo’s water problems,” said Cde Masuku.

“The New Dispensation is also rehabilitating electricity generation infrastructure, which will address some issues to do with load shedding.

“These projects speak to what Zanu PF is doing to transform people’s lives. Hence, as we enter the election season, there is nothing that will remove Zanu PF from power because its truth is in the programmes that the party is implementing for the people.”

The former freedom fighter said Zanu PF should strengthen its mobilisation of members who will guarantee its success in the coming polls.

She added that while mobilisation of members was important, the party should also ensure that the supporters were ideologically grounded.

“We should mobilise people to vote for Zanu PF. You can have a million people but if they don’t vote for you, how does that assist you?

“Will that million earn you power? No. It’s just about voting. It is important that we go out and mobilise voters and ensure that they are registered to vote and we also conduct voter education,” said Cde Masuku.

She said the party should resist being divided using money where cash is used to gain political power.

Cde Masuku also said the party should be guided by its principles of development, unity and peace as opposed to members looking for personal gains from positions.

She said party leaders should be always exemplary and desist from using power to exert influence.

“Let’s teach members of the public about Zanu PF. A leader should not be a coward, a leader should not be violent and unkind to the public.

“Some people are chased from the party just by the way they are treated by leaders. The way we behave ourselves as leaders can have a bearing on how the people see us out there,” said Cde Masuku.

She then recounted how she was hounded out of the party under the late former President Robert Mugabe’s leadership for speaking truth to power.

Cde Masuku said at the time when former First Lady Grace Mugabe was insulting the party leadership, she raised the issue with the former President.

“So, instead of being listened to, I was accused of insulting the President. But I stood for the truth. And it is not surprising that the people who were being insulted by the former First Lady were elevated to the Council of Elders by President Mnangagwa. They are expected to provide direction to the party,” said Cde Masuku.

She said it was important that party members visit some of the senior party members who, due to various issues, cannot attend all the meetings.

The visiting party members were led by Provincial Commissar, Cde Washington Nkomo, who outlined the importance of visiting some of the senior party members who understand the electoral environment better. The party members sought counsel from Cde Masuku ahead of the harmonised elections.

“We thought of visiting you as your children to say ‘we’ve not forgotten about you’. We’re also preparing for an election and we remember under your leadership, Zanu PF had a clean sweep in Matabeleland South,” said Cde Nkomo.

“So, we want to tap into your wisdom on how we should do it.”

The delegation presented a food hamper to Cde Masuku as a token of appreciation.