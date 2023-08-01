Development programmes give President advantage

Addressing party supporters in Murehwa, Cde Garwe said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa had instituted over 7 000 infrastructure development projects across the country, under the policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Talent Chimutambgi-Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s infrastructure developmental programmes have given him an advantage over his competitors in the presidential race as they show that he delivers on his promises, Zanu PF provincial chairman for Mashonaland East and Murehwa North Constituency candidate Cde Daniel Garwe, has said.

Addressing party supporters in Murehwa, Cde Garwe said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa had instituted over 7 000 infrastructure development projects across the country, under the policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Over 4 000 of those projects have been completed such as the extension to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the New Parliament Building and the Beitbridge Border Post.

Cde Garwe said President Mnangagwa was a pragmatic leader determined to take the country to a new chapter in line with Vision 2030 of an upper middle income economy.

“The mega projects that President Mnangagwa is undertaking in all the country’s 10 provinces are a clear testimony of his commitment to see the country attaining an upper-middle income economy by 2030,” said Cde Garwe.

“He is a true pragmatist and has a genuine will to turn over a new page for the country. Let us go in our numbers and give the ruling party, Zanu PF, a resounding win that can never be compromised.”

Cde Garwe underscored the need for peace before, during and after the elections to shame the country’s detractors who are praying for violence day and night so as to find excuses for declaring the elections unfree and unfair.

“We should emulate our President who is emphasising the need for a non-violent election; there are some negative elements that provoke us so that when we react they begin a blame-game against us,” he said.

“Zanu PF is a peaceful party with a strong history for peace. So let’s follow our President’s call and shun violence.”

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, a number of roads, dams, bridges, schools and clinics have been constructed across the country to improve the lives of people.

Where people used to walk for 20km to get to their nearest clinic, most communities now walk for between 5km and 10km.

Even schools are readily available after new ones were constructed while additional classroom blocks were constructed in most parts of the country, using devolution funds.

And for all those projects, Cde Garwe has implored Zimbabweans to vote for Zanu PF in their thousands come August 23.