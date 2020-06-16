Development partner rescues villagers

Tendai Gukutikwa

Manicaland Bureau

ILLEGAL immigrants, smugglers and returning citizens using unlawful ports of entry from Mozambique are putting the lives of over 20 000 people from 45 villages in Nyanga District at risk as they are not observing Covid-19 preventive measures.

Investigations by The Herald have unearthed illegal cross-border activities as citizens from both countries are going about their social and business chores using illegal entry points.

This follows the closure of Forbes Border Post two months ago when the country implemented a raft of measures, including closing borders to non-essential services, as a way of preventing the spreading of Covid-19.

Mozambique currently has 489 confirmed coronavirus cases, while Zimbabwe has 356.

Smugglers, most of whom are Mozambicans, barely observe the rules and regulations of putting on masks, sanitising their hands and social distancing as they go about their business.

This is exposing the villagers, as most of them do not have protective gear to protect themselves from the virus.

A Mutare-based development partner, Diocese of Mutare Community Care Programme (DOMCCP) has since come to the rescue of 3 500 villagers from nine border villages in the district by donating personal protective equipment worth $200 000.

DOMCCP director, Mr Robert Munhenga, said their main mandate was to support the less privileged communities that are at a larger risk of contracting the coronavirus, thus their focus on villages at the border with Mozambique.

“We saw it vital that we join the fight against the Covid-19, but we took a different approach.

“We are focusing on border villages since the villagers are at risk of contracting the virus from returnees, who are using illegal port of entries into the country, he said.

According to DOMCCP communications officer, Mr Kudakwashe Chidziya, they trained 75 female tailors from wards 9, 12, 13, 14 and 15 and provided them with materials to make reusable face masks in line with the World Health Organisation standards and regulations.

“So far, 3 500 villagers have received protective clothing, but we are at an advanced stage to cover all the wards.

“We have already trained tailors and provided them with materials.

“We picked 15 tailors from each of the five wards and we trained them on how to make masks, which meet WHO standards. Despite the skill that we empowered them with, we also supplied them with cloth, elastic and sewing threads.

“After sewing them, they supply their communities with these free masks. We believe that they will turn that mask making business into a profit generating business. We will then provide them with more materials for income and market linkages,” said Mr Chidziya.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba recently said they had come up with a list of entry points that would be recommended to the Ministry of Home Affairs for re-opening.

DOMCCP also donated 230 litres of sanitisers, 500 reusable face masks, latex gloves and food hampers to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital.

The hospital’s acting sister-in-charge, Sister Christine Murombedzi said the donated masks would be used for emergency cases, especially patients that visit the hospital without putting on masks.

“The food is meant for waiting pregnant mothers.

“They are at risk of contracting the virus as they usually go outside the hospital to look for foodstuffs and firewood without masks and any form of protection.

“Now they are safe, as they can comply to the ‘stay at home’ regulation because the food has been donated,” she said.

The hospital currently houses 25 waiting mothers per month.