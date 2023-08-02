Development our new way of life: Mohadi

Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi greets thousands of party supporters on arrival for a rally at Chizungu Primary School in Epworth yesterday. - Pictures: Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections Desk

Major development is the new way of life, the only language that Zanu PF understands under the leadership of President Mnangagwa who deserves another term for working wonders, Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi said yesterday in Epworth.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at Chizungu Primary School, Cde Mohadi urged people to vote for President Mnangagwa and his team in order to complete the programmes as contained in the party’s vision and to send a strong message to detractors that Zanu PF is a people’s party.

“As Zanu PF, we expect you to use your vote wisely, especially from our first time voters. Zanu PF has already been given a lead courtesy of the confusion in the opposition camp,” he said.

“VaMnangagwa is the only leader with a known vision. It is because of our vision that we canvas for your vote. You vote for Zanu PF, you are voting for development. As a result, our campaign for this election is development based. We are talking about development,” he said.

Cde Mohadi said the party wished for five more years to complete its programs as contained in National Development Strategy (NDS) 1 and ultimately its vision.

“Our capacity to deliver is there for everyone to see. Five more years and you will see wonders. As Second Republic we have defeated hunger, electricity shortages and bad roads,” he said.

Cde Mohadi said more title deeds will be issued in Epworth as they are currently being processed.

“His Excellency the President Mnangagwa was here in April, where he launched the title deeds and regularisation programme. During this time, His Excellency personally handed residents of Epworth their deeds.

“This programme comes after the President made it a policy to address the irregular housing settlements after many residents had fallen victim to land barons,” he said.

VP Mohadi said upon assuming leadership, as Second Republic, it deliberated on challenges facing Zimbabwe and agreed that the immediate challenge to deal with was food insecurity.

He said they also agreed on the need to have good roads and airports and border-posts to facilitate the movement of goods and services from one place to another and to international markets.

“We resolved to construct and rebuild our roads, border-posts and airports to facilitate commerce and trade as follows modernization of Beitbridge Border Post, expansion and modernisation of R.G Mugabe, International Airport, rehabilitation of Harare-Masvingo Beitbridge Highway and establishment of dry ports such as in Mutare.

“When you build a road, you increase the prospects for commerce and trade. For those who live in the neighbourhood of the Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare roads, prices are falling,” he said.

Zanu PF resolved to construct water bodies through-out the country at Gwayi-Shangani lake, Tugwi Mukosi lake, Muchekeranwa dam and Kunzvi dam.

He said in Harare alone the Zanu PF led Government led by President Mnangagwa has engaged in a number of projects.

VP Mohadi mentioned some including the construction of the Mbudzi interchange currently underway, expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and Harare-Chitungwiza road rehabilitation.

He said the Government is committed to ensuring clean and constant water supply by rehabilitation of Morton Jaffray water works now underway and it has initiated the Presidential Borehole scheme. In the mining sector, Cde Mohadi said when the Second Republic took over, they inherited a mining economy worth US$3 billion, but has flourished under their leadership, and its value has soared to an impressive US$12 billion.

“We anticipate this industry will continue to grow after the completion of Manhize steel plant, the biggest steel manufacturing industry in Africa at completion, and once we start drilling our own oil and gas in Muzarabani,” he said.

The Government has registered resounding success in ensuring stability in the provision of electricity.

“The availability of electricity has allowed us to meet the growing energy demands of our industries, businesses, and households,” he said.

The Government was tackling the exchange rate war. “We are winning the financial war as evidenced by the falling exchange rates. Prices have started to fall. The expectation is once the old stock is finished, we are most likely to have cheaper products,” he said.