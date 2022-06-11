Develop the Shark Mentality – Part 3

Arthur Marara Point Blank

This is the final instalment on the Shark Mentality. It is my sincere hope that you enjoyed and you were able to glean one or two lessons from them.

In case you are seeing this series for the first time, you can catch up with the earlier articles by getting a copy of last week’s The Herald on Saturday or search for it online.

Sharks are always flexible

Sharks are incredibly flexible because they are made of cartilage, which means they have no bones. They are very strong and muscular, but interestingly they are also light so they can change, pivot and shift according to circumstances. The other word for this, is they are agile.

This is what business leaders need to be comfortable with. You can be strong, and muscular but if you are not agile you may not be able to navigate the harsh terrain that you are leading in.

There is an African Proverb that says, “The wind does not break a tree that bends”. This is deep as it speaks to change, adaptability, agility, and humility. The difficulties of life will never conquer a person who is humble and adaptive.

‘Wind’ in the African proverb means challenges.

Bending on the other hand speaks to the ability to adjust, adapt, and be humble. In life, you need to learn how to adapt to change, to be malleable.

However, this does not mean you should be docile, following every wind of doctrines. Rather this means whenever there is a challenge you have to creatively devise a means to surmount it, otherwise, you will be swept off your feet and be a victim of the wind of change.

Change is by no means easy. It requires us to let go of things that we have been doing over a period of time, and many of those would have graduated to become habits.

Human beings are creatures of habit. Their lives are run by habits, and yet for us to succeed and go forward we have to be willing to change, and adjust.

Remain flexible in how you run your business, and affairs. Life is a series of changes.

In fact, change is so powerful in life. We are doing all that we are undertaking to change our lives. If you think in terms of impact, we want to change the lives of other people.

Time and change are the only constants in life. You used to wear a certain shoe size, and without knowing it, you no longer fitted into it. You usually say it is the wrong size.

That is not correct, it is the right size, it is only that you have outgrown it. You have changed. Your business is going to be faced with change, in fact your existence is going to be determined by whether or not you are changing.

Covid-19 changed the way business is done

We cannot ignore Covid-19, and how it changed the way we do business, and ultimately demonstrated to all of us, that we cannot remain the same.

A number of times, many businesses will be left wondering whether they really need all the real estate for business when their staff can work from home, and manage productivity remotely.

I am an attorney by profession, and majority of my work revolves around taking instructions from clients, rendering legal advice, preparing legal opinions, pleadings, and if need be appearing in court.

I can do three quarters of the services virtually. I can draw up papers, and sign them virtually and forward documents for filing. I can also prepare papers for clients to sign virtually. Once the e-filing is ready I can file them once I am done with the process.

I actually struggle when I am doing a matter with a firm that is so stuck in print, why all the waste when you can just email, and arrange a conference on zoom, and settle a matter.

The Judicial Service Commission with its partners has set up a virtual court at Rotten Row which will be operationalised soon once the rules have been put in place.

I had the opportunity to seeing the wonderful set up earlier this year, and there are plans to expand it nationwide. What a win for access to justice even for people who may be far away from the court house. Why travel from Bulawayo to attend court in Harare when you can log in, and have your matter heard virtually.

Zimbabwe now has electronic filing for court pleadings in the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, and High Court (Commercial Division). The court rules have been amended to operationalise the change.

This means costs in a way for legal services will have to come down, as time spent on travelling will be reduced. With full electronic courts, you may not need to be physically present as papers can be filed electronically. Payments can be done electronically, and one appear before the court virtually.

This is already happening.

Constantly change

It is Machiavelli who once said that, “Whoever desires constant success must constantly adjust to the changes in the environment.”

The truth about life and business is you have to change with the change or you will die.

My advice to you is change to change, change with change and change for change. When changes take place you have to change as well. “One key to successful leadership is continuous personal change. Personal change is a reflection of our inner growth and empowerment.” (Robert Quinn).

Sharks elevate their suckerfish to new levels

Sharks understand the importance of collaboration in the marine world.

Even though they are big and ferocious, they need other suckerfish for them to be successful at pursuing other ventures.

The suckerfish eat the parasites that seek to feast on the sharks, and the sharks in turn provide protection for these suckerfish.

By virtue of associating with the sharks, the suckerfish is not vulnerable.

Their position has changed significantly.

I would also like to believe that even their confidence is altered positively.

Understanding the importance of collaboration in life will bring serious success in your life in the same way that it brings great success in the ocean. Be intentional about cultivating relationships with others, and this will enable you to achieve even greater results!

Raise others

This is the ultimate sign of greatness, and success. How many other people have you made successful? Great leaders coach, develop and mentor others to become great leaders too. Mentorship is mutually beneficial, it helps you to remain animated and it reminds you to keep doing the right things.

Find someone to mentor this year and pass on the skills that you have gathered over time. Make other people believe that they can also do great things.

Mark Twain was right when he said, “Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great”.