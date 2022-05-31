Deutsch Connect partners Rydings College

Herald Reporter

Germany-based Afrocentric Startup Deutsch Connect has partnered with Zimbabwean school, Rydings College to provide German language courses to students at the institution.

According to Deutsch Connect Head of Languages, Mr Malven Mambo said Deutsch Connect is looking to partner with more schools and institutions in Zimbabwe and Africa.

Mr Mambo said they would also provide placement, twinning with a German school, a trip to Germany and links to opportunities with German universities and vocational colleges.

“The current global situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic has enabled us to create more innovative approaches to foreign language learning which increases engagement.

“This allows learners to have regular live interaction with native speakers, exposes learners to the widest collection of training content possible and offers high value to learners,” he said.

Mr Mambo said Germany is ranked among the world’s top destinations for international students with over 370 universities, globally recognised student programmes, affordable tuition and working opportunities and future prospects for international students.

“The German Dual Vocational Training programme (Ausbildung) is the best in the world at enabling young people to be able to work and learn at the same time,” he said.

Mr Vambe from Rydings College said they were excited about the partnership with Deutsch Connect and were looking forward to linkages in Germany.

Deutsch Connect is a member of the Make IT Alliance (biggest organisation of German Tech companies), SA German Chamber of Commerce, IHK Lüneburg/Wolsburg as well as partnered with AG Career Hub, SRH Berlin University, Berlin Startup School.

It has worked with universities like European Business University, Technische Hochschule Nürnberg, University of Applied Science (Koblenz), University of Applied Science (Ausburg) and Jacobs University Bremen.

In March 2022, Deutsch Connect launched its Deutsch Connect Academy which affords learners more interaction with tutors while also receiving the latest opportunities from Germany.

During the same period, Germany enacted the Skilled Immigrant Visa which makes it easier for Skilled persons with B1 German language certification to find jobs in the European country.