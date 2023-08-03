Destroy tobacco stalks, Chikomba farmers urged

Andrew Muvishi Mash East Correspondent

Tobacco farmers in Chikomba district have been urged to destroy tobacco stalks in their fields before the stipulated dates to prevent establishment and the spread of diseases and pests.

Speaking during the Chikomba District Agriculture Show held at Nharira Shopping Centre, Mashonaland East Agritex provincial director Mr Leonard Munamati said some farmers were not paying heed to stalk destruction, thereby exposing their next crop to pests and diseases.

The District show is running under the theme: “Production, Value Addition and Marketing”.

“Many tobacco farmers fail to destroy the stalks on time and they are not aware on the importance of stalk destruction at the required time,” he said.

“Awareness campaigns are needed so that farmers take it seriously and also know that there is a legislation — The Plants Pests and Disease Act (Chapter19:08) — which needs to be adhered to,” said Mr Munamati.

He urged tobacco contracting companies not to contract farmers who fail to destroy stalks on time.