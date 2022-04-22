Destination Zimbabwe charms investors

President Mnangagwa has met Dubai-based billionaire, Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of Mulk Holdings and Abu Dhabbi T10 at State House in Harare this morning. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Visiting United Arab Emirates billionaire investor, Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, says Zimbabwe is on the cusp of industrialisation and development which could see the influx of international capital and he is here to catch the fat worms ahead of competition.

He said this after meeting President Mnangangwa this morning at State House where he committed investment of over a billion US dollars in various sectors.



The billionaire chairs a diverse club of wealthy business persons with members from United States of America, Europe, India among other countries and was here to scout for opportunities.

Mr Mulk and his colleagues were charmed by the compelling investment case presented by President Mnangagwa when he visited the United Arab Emirates last month for the Expo Dubai Dubai 2020.

He said he has been convinced with what he has seen since arrival in the country last week and has committed investment in areas such as information technology, health, real estate, sport and entertainment among others.

The investment case put forward by President Mnangagwa, “for the investment in Zimbabwe was so compelling and convincing that all of us thought we should go and see,” said Mr Mulk.



“You have the world largest natural wonder of the world. You have people who are educated. You have a country which is safe and economically stable.

“I have lived in Dubai for 42 years, so I have seen Dubai change from being a complete desert to one of the wonders of the world in my view, so with this experience” he is convinced Zimbabwe can match or even surpass the transformation of Dubai.

Mr Mulk was charmed with local workmanship that he feels “Zimbabwe (has the potential to be) as close to or better than what Dubai is today.”

President Mnangagwa said he met these wealthy entrepreneurs when he visited Dubai and said eight more members of the club are expected in Zimbabwe next month.

He said Mr Mulk has also brought 10 borehole drilling rigs which have already started operations with Chitungwiza and Binga immediate beneficiaries.



“During the Dubai Expo when I visited Dubai I had the opportunity of meeting this group and had dinner with them.

“After my presentation of opportunities available in Zimbabwe they were interested and they asked their chairman to come here,” said President Mnangagwa.