Desperate CCC resorts to photo-shopping

The opposition CCC is using photoshop to push their agenda

Herald Reporter

A DESPERATE CCC has resorted to photo-shopping videos and pictures to peddle equally desperate propaganda ahead of Wednesday’s elections which pollsters have predicted will be won by Zanu PF.

The opposition party is presently in the eye of a storm after its activists, who work in Mr Nelson Chamisa’s office, photoshopped a video by the Legal Resource Centre where they present President Mnangagwa endorsing their candidate.

In a statement, the Legal Resource Centre said it is working with relevant authorities to smoke out the people behind the mischievous video editing.

“Legal Resources Foundation (LRF) would like to address a recent concerning incident involving a skit produced by Ziya Cultural Arts Trust (ZICAT) for the LRF that has been edited to campaign for certain political candidates,” reads part of the statement.

“The edited skit has added visuals, a music track, and subtitles.

“The LRF totally dissociates itself from that edited skit. LRF remains an apolitical organisation, committed to maintaining a neutral stance in all political matters.

“We want to assure the public, our partners, and stakeholders that LRF is not affiliated with any political party, nor do we engage in any activities that promote or endorse individual political candidates.

“Our primary focus has always been to promote human rights and access to justice, uphold our core values, and work towards our mission without any political bias.”

Upon learning about this situation, LRF said it took immediate action by reporting the matter to the appropriate authorities.

“Our objective is to fully co-operate and assist them in identifying the source of these edited skits, and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for any misrepresentation of our organisation.”

“As LRF, we would like to reiterate our unwavering commitment to our apolitical status and our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and neutrality.”

LRF further pledged to continue working towards creating a positive impact within societies saying it deeply values the trust that their stakeholders have placed in them.