Derbyshire visit Vic-falls as tour gets underway

DERBY DELIGHT . . . The Derbyshire cricket squad arrive in Victoria Falls yesterday where they toured Zimbabwe’s premier tourism destination before going on a sunset cruise as their tour of this country got underway

Leonard Ncube in VICTORIA FALLS

DERBYSHIRE County Cricket Club, who are in the country for a two-week pre-season camp, were here yesterday where they toured the majestic Victoria Falls before going on a sunset cruise.

Led by former Chevrons captain and coach Dave Houghton, who is their head of cricket, Derbyshire will play against Zimbabwe Select side in two T20 matches, two 50-over games and two three-day fixtures at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Houghton is behind the tour, after convincing his charges to visit Zimbabwe and experience the country’s unique tourism experience, which is a huge boost for the country’s diplomatic re-engagement drive and sports tourism. He, however, did not travel with the team to Victoria Falls as he remained in Harare.

Club manager, Dan Wheeldon, said Zimbabwe’s hospitality and weather provided a perfect pre-season camp.

“We are Derbyshire County Club and we have come to visit Victoria Falls to see the beautiful sites that are so much talked about in England,’’ he said.

‘‘We are looking forward to a good stay here in Victoria Falls before we fly back to Harare and then Bulawayo where we will play the Chevrons.’’

He said the travelling team was made up 21 first-team players and a few coaching and technical staff. They are expected to leave Victoria Falls this morning to fly back to Harare where they will pay a courtesy call on the British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Melanie Robinson, before driving to Bulawayo for their battles with the Zimbabwe Select side.

Derbyshire are the first English County Cricket Clubs to tour Zimbabwe in 23 years.

Durham County Cricket Club will be touring Zimbabwe next week and will be based in Harare.

“We are looking forward to this tour. Coach Dave kept talking highly about Zimbabwe hence we thought of bringing cricket tourism here and decided to become the first ones to come and have a look at what the country has,” Wheeldon said.

“For us, the tour will bring excellent practice time because back in England it’s cold and rainy and so we are getting two weeks of good quality cricket and expect good opposition in nice weather.

‘‘Hopefully, if we have a good tour, we are going to have County schools and clubs coming here and that’s good business for Zimbabwe.”

Wheeldon said the County tours will also present opportunities for individual local players to try and impress the visiting coaches. Asked about the level of competition they expect from the local side, Wheeldon said Zimbabwe had the potential to return to the standards the country set in the past when the Chevrons could take on any side in the world.

“We are thankful to everyone who has been very helpful. It wasn’t difficult getting clearance to come down here and we got support from the Embassy of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Cricket,’’ he said.

‘‘We have been meeting and chatting to people as we enjoy the hospitality here.’’

While in Bulawayo they will visit Antelope Park and Matopos National Park. Club captain, Billy Godlemaw, said the game in this country was moving in the right direction. “My understanding is that the game is moving in the right direction when it comes to the Zimbabwe national team,” he said. Derbyshire County Cricket Club are one of 18 first-class county clubs within the domestic cricket structure of England and Wales.