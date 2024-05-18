Derby fever grips city . . . Kawondera out to keep scoring record intact

Tadious Manyepo-Sports Reporter

RALPH KAWONDERA can break Dynamos hearts if he retains his derby form albeit in CAPS United colours at Rufaro tomorrow.

The 2019 Soccer Star of the Year runner-up has had a taste of the big Harare Derby between Dynamos and CAPS United only twice when turning out for the former in 2022.

On both instances, the former Triangle mainstay found the back of the net as Dynamos came good.

He then left the Glamour Boys for Manica Diamonds last season but is back in the capital, this time joining DeMbare’s rivals CAPS United where he has since emerged as one of the key figures.

He will walk into tomorrow’s Derby showdown without a stain and keen to keep it clean in this fixture.

The 33-year-old is relishing facing his old club in a match that has a lot at stake.

“This game means a lot to me. I joined CAPS United this season, that’s a year after I left Dynamos and I want to do my best to help the team,” said Kawondera.

“I am happy that we are in top form at the moment as CAPS United and that should give us added confidence going into this match.

“I have played in the Harare Derby between Dynamos and CAPS United twice.

“On both occasions, I was at Dynamos and I managed to score in both legs. The feeling is very strange just to think that I will be in CAPS United colours against Dynamos. That’s the beautiful part of football. Today you are here and tomorrow you are there. But it gives me extra motivation to have my record in the Derby stay intact.”

Kawondera said he will be looking to help Makepekepe win the game while also making sure that holding up his own individual record in derby matches.

“I have never lost in this fixture and I should make sure the record stays up.

“I am confident that I will do well just like I used to do when I was still at Dynamos. I managed to score and give Dynamos wins in 2022 and nothing can stop me from doing likewise in reverse.

“I have been working very hard and I just hope that all will go on well for me and my team on Sunday.”

Kawondera said CAPS United have all what it takes to outfox their biggest rivals tomorrow.

“When I look at our team, I see a group of passionate individuals who hate to lose games,” he said.

“I am very confident that we will win the match against Dynamos. We have very good players in our team who can decide big moments. I know the derby will about who manages to do well in big moments. It’s going to be decided by small margins. Whoever manages the big moments well will win. And I know we have so many players at CAPS United who can handle those situations well.

“At the end of the day, we need to play well and make sure that we win and get the maximum points.”