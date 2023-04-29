Derby divides Harare

All roads tomorrow will lead to the National Sports Stadium for the capital’s biggest football rivalry.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE will tomorrow be divided into two halves — the Green half and the Blue half.

This happens most of the time when giants CAPS United and Dynamos clash in the popular Harare Derby.

All roads tomorrow will lead to the National Sports Stadium for the capital’s biggest football rivalry.

The day’s programme will start much earlier with a joint roadshow between the supporters from the two rival clubs as a sign of the friendship that exists outside of the pitch.

For the fans, it’s mostly about the bragging rights while the players will need the extra incentive to win the game and shore up their respective campaigns in the league marathon.

The game is also expected to be a battle of wits between the home team’s coach Lloyd Chitembwe and his opposite number Herbert Maruwa of Dynamos.

“We expect a very spirited and focused Dynamos and this is how we have been preparing for this match,” said Chitembwe.

“It’s not going to be easy. It’s probably going to be one of our biggest matches this season. We anticipate that.”

Makepekepe go into the game with their spirits high following a bright start to their campaign this year.

They are the only team unbeaten at this stage of the season after winning three and drawing the same number of games.

Chitembwe is excited by his team’s performance and would be delighted to see the Green Machine stretching their unbeaten run tomorrow. “The significance of this is just an endorsement of our processes as a football team,” he said.

“It gives reason for us to continue working because we now believe in what we are doing.

“For a team to win, it’s an indication of what the club is all about because it’s not easy to have a very good team out of a very bad club.

“It also gives an indication of how well the club in itself is doing. It’s a very good thing that at the moment we have a situation where the club is doing so well. Obviously, the team is doing well simply because the club is doing well,” said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe have an impressive record in defence, having conceded only once this season and scored six times in as many games.

“I think we have done well offensively and, looking at the goal to match ratio, I think we have done superbly. We have played six games and we have scored six. If you were to translate that, it’s one goal per match and I don’t think it’s bad.

“What concerns me as coach, I don’t think it’s about scoring. It’s performance and winning matches. This is very key. When the team performs then we stand a good chance of scoring but if the team does not perform then we don’t stand a chance.

“So that should be a concern and I’m extremely happy that at the moment we seem to have control of our performance and control of our match winning ratio. I am sure we are satisfied,” said Chitembwe.

CAPS United lead the log standings with 12 points while Dynamos slipped to seventh with eight points following last week’s 2-3 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs.

“We are prepared for the match against Dynamos,” said CAPS United captain Tonderai Mateyaunga.

“The Derby has come at the best time considering our form. But when playing such matches, usually it is not about the form. It is more about the character and the application of the team on the day.”

The Glamour Boys, however, have a game in hand. The only worrying thing, which left their supporters agitated last week probably is that they have failed to pick up maximum points in their last three outings following identical goalless stalemates with Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets and the shock defeat to Chiefs.

This was their first defeat of the season and it came at the hands of a plucky Bulawayo Chiefs side that had previously failed to beat any team in their opening five outings.

Dynamos coach Maruwa told the media that they are looking to pick themselves up and turn the tables on the Green Machine.

The Glamour Boys welcomed back from injury midfielders Denver Mukamba and Donald Mudadi and are looking to be at full strength.

“The boys are ready for the match, no injuries,” said Maruwa.

“It’s one of the games where the players are highly motivated. I think a win will be good for us to make life easier for us going into the coming matches. So we need to go into this game with a positive mind.

“We are not under pressure going into the game. It’s them (CAPS United) who have the pressure because they are the log leaders. We go there, play our normal game, just do our job and collect maximum points.

“We have been telling the guys that these are the games that can put you on the map. These are the games where heroes are born. So we are just telling them to remain focused, concentrate and make sure we win this encounter,” said Maruwa.

Maruwa also pleaded with the Dynamos supporters to rally behind the team.

“I understand the fans want to win all the games but it’s not possible. We have a completely new team with a lot of youngsters. They need to be patient. We want to win and at the same time we have long term plans, which I think we are on the right track,” said Maruwa.