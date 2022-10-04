Deputy Minister Rwodzi consoles Mbire community following lion attack

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry deputy minister Barbra Rwodzi visited Mbire yesterday to console the community following the death of 60-year-old James Zingundu who was killed by a lion last Friday.

Deputy Minister Rwodzi also wanted to get a deeper understanding of the situation and the management of the Campfire programme.

Since 2015, 36 people lost their lives while 75 were injured in crocodile, elephant, lion attacks and snake bites in 11 wards across the district.

As the community gathered at Angwa Secondary School in Murenza village, identified challenges included ballooning population of both human and wildlife.

Clearing land for resettlement in wildlife corridors, riverbank cultivation and fights for water in silt up rivers between humans and wild animals were also identified as major drivers of the human-wildlife conflict.