Deputy Minister Karoro remanded in custody

Court Reporter

Agriculture deputy Minister Douglas Karoro today appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of fraudulently acquiring inputs, which were meant to benefit farmers in Mbire constituency, from Grain Marketing Board under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

Karoro, who is jointly charged with Jeremy Phiri and Dean Dzimunya, was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti charged with fraud.

The trio were remanded in custody to Monday for bail application.