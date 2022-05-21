Deputy Minister Karoro remanded in custody

21 May, 2022 - 18:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Deputy Minister Karoro remanded in custody Deputy Minister Karoro arriving at Harare Magistrates court today . -Picture: Lee Maidza

The Herald

Court Reporter
Agriculture deputy Minister Douglas Karoro today appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of fraudulently acquiring inputs, which were meant to benefit farmers in Mbire constituency, from Grain Marketing Board under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

Karoro, who is jointly charged with Jeremy Phiri and Dean Dzimunya, was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti charged with fraud.

The trio were remanded in custody to Monday for bail application.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting