Deputy Minister Karoro appears in court

21 May, 2022 - 12:05 0 Views
Deputy Minister Karoro appears in court Deputy Minister Karoro arriving at Harare Magistrates court today . -Picture: Lee Maidza

The Herald

Farai Dauramanzi – Herald Reporter

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Douglas Karoro has arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court where he is set to appear in court facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

Deputy Minister Karoro was arrested last night on allegations of grabbing 700 bags of fertiliser, US$18 000 worth of maize seed and 5 000 vegetable seed kits from Presidential inputs schemes between March and last month, and selling them.

The inputs came from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Mushumbi Pools Depot in Mbire, Mashonaland Central Province, and were intended for farmers.

