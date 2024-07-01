  • Today Mon, 01 Jul 2024

Deputy Minister for Higher Education dismissed

Deputy Minister for Higher Education dismissed

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has relieved Bubi constituency legislator Simelisizwe Sibanda of his duties as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect.

In a statement released this evening the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya said “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 108(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed Honourable Simelisizwe Sibanda from the office of Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development with immediate effect.”

