Deputy Minister consoles Beitbridge accident victims’ family. . .as Government avails transport, bereavement fund

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

LOCAL Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo, whose ministry, through the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) is in charge of national disasters, yesterday consoled the Jimu family in Chinhoyi following the loss of four family members in a Beitbridge accident.

Four members of the Jimu family, included the father Baiton Jimu (65), his two sons Tinashe (33), Tawanda (25) and daughter-in-law Fadzai Nyarawanda (20) lost their lives on Monday in a fatal road traffic accident, 30km out of Beitbridge towards Masvingo.

They were travelling back home from South Africa in time for the Heroes’ holiday when the tragedy struck.

The other two who died in the same accident were identified as Dennis Muzondo (32) and Webster Muchenje (46) from Ruwa, Harare.

Tawanda, who was driving the Range Rover Discovery 4 that collided with truck, and Fadzai, were recently married and left behind a seven-month-old baby.

Addressing mourners at the family home in Brundish suburb, Deputy Minister Chombo said Government had chipped in through the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), to provide assistance to the family.

“Government, through the CPU, which falls under the Local Government and Public Works Ministry, will provide assistance when eight people or more perish in a disaster.

“In an incident like this one where numerous members from the same family die in a traffic accident, Government also intervenes and assists.

“After hearing about this such a sad development, we coordinated with the Matabeleland South CPU to provide the necessary assistance. Government provided coffins and is in the process of releasing bereavement funds to the family,” she said.

The CPU, has also arranged transport to ferry mourners to Switz Farm in Zvimba North constituency, where the deceased will be buried today.