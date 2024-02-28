Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Chikomo calls for protection of African farmers

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The World Trade Organisation has been urged to ensure an even global trading field for agricultural produce with African farmers facing unfair competition from subsidised commodities from developed nations.

This was said by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sheillah Chikomo, during the plenary of the ongoing WTO 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Agriculture indeed plays a vital role in the economic development of members in developing and less developed countries. It is critical for food security and livelihoods in particular.

“Our economies are continuously beset by the uneven playing field in the global agricultural trade. African farmers cannot compete in both international and domestic markets in the face of highly subsidised products,” she said.

The Deputy Minister said policies needed to be instituted to support African farmers’ production capacity which is currently constrained by the rules embedded in agreements for agriculture trade.

“It further restricts, developing countries’ ability to increase and diversify production to meet food security. In the context of the persistent global food insecurity, we urge members to deliver on a permanent solution on public stock holding,” she said.