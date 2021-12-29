DeMbare trio fail to make cut in AFCON squad

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Dynamos trio of Frank Makarati, Amon Mvula and teenage sensation Bill Antonio have failed to make the cut in the Warriors’ travelling squad for the 2021 AFCON tournament.

Zimbabwe head coach Norman Mapeza trimmed his team down to 23 a few hours before departing for Cameroon. The Warriors are expected to leave this afternoon.

Veteran forward Knox Mutizwa also failed to make the grade. Mutizwa was part of the squad at the last edition in Egypt but did not feature in any of the three group games.

Also dropped from the squad is Chicken Inn defender Shepherd Mhlanga, Panashe Mutimbanyoka of FC Platinum, Tapiwa Sibanda (Cranborne) and midfielder Temptation Chiwunga of JDR Stars in South Africa.

There was a late call up of highly-rated Iceland-based midfielder Kundai Benyu, who is expected to join the team in Ethiopia tomorrow on the flight to Cameroon.

Zimbabwe will be led in at the tournament by skipper Knowledge Musona. They have in their fold a largely inexperienced side, with only six players surviving from the last AFCON.

They play Senegal, Malawi and Guinea in Group B.

Warriors AFCON 2021 Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Martin Mapisa (FC Zamora), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars)

DEFENDERS: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United)

MIDFIELDERS: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Never Tigere (Azam), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Ishmael Wadi (JDR Stars), Kundai Benyu (Vestri)

STRIKERS: Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town), Prince Dube (Azam) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai) Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais)