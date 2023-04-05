DeMbare to send players for auditions

Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos will send their junior players for a historic international Combine that will be held at Alex Sports Club in Harare from April 15-19.

Former Nottingham Forest striker, Dexter Blackstock is in the country to host the Combine which is expected to be attended by over 500 footballers aged between 14 and 21.

Players from the region have also been invited to attend the Combine that will be graced by scouts from Colleges and Tertiary education institutions in England as well as Germany and Portugal.

Popular football academies MAJESA of Mutare and Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe are also sending their players for this audition.

DeMbare have been charmed by the program and will send some of their best junior players, according to development coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe.

“We have been told that scouts from Europe, specifically England, Germany, and Portugal are visiting the country for a football program, and as Dynamos we will be part of that,” said Chigowe.

“We want to send boys we believe can make the grade. Who are we to deny opportunities for these boys.”

A former Southampton striker, Blackstock now owns Prime Time Academy, who are organising the combine.

Blackstock facilitated a deal to England for MAJESA star player Prosper “Kante” Padera who impressed at the inaugural Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Under-17 tournament which was held at White City stadium in Bulawayo last year.

Padera is now based at Brooke House College in the United Kingdom on a football scholarship worth US$130 000.

Blackstock has confidence in Zimbabwean talent and believes the Harare combine will be a platform for “a lot of talented boys.”

“Prime Time Academy is there to give talented boys the platforms to showcase their skills and talents,” said Blackstock.

“We got Padera from MAJESA, he impressed us a lot and now he is on a path to bigtime football in Europe.

“He is making the right steps towards playing top-flight football in Europe.”