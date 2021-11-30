DeMbare supporters fundraise for charity

Sports Reporter

THE Harare Chapter Dynamos Supporters Association hosted a fundraising sporting tournament at Raylton Sports Club at the weekend and raised cash and goods to support a Harare-based orphanage.

The supporters’ marketing officer Chris “Romario” Musekiwa said part of the proceeds will also be channeled towards families of the nine DeMbare supporters that died in a road accident on the way to a football match five years ago.

Four football teams took part in the tournament, which was largely supported by Pure Gold Housing Trust and Batsirai Africa Foundation.

“We Harare Chapter Dynamos Supporters Association successfully hosted a fundraising sporting tournament at Raylton Sports Club on Sunday.

“We organised the tournament for the sole purpose to fundraise towards Gogo Jabangwe orphanage home to 60 underprivileged children based in Waterfalls. We also did it for DeMbare 9 families who lost their breadwinners in a road traffic accident,” said Musekiwa.

Nine Dynamos fans died when a vehicle they were travelling in, on their way to Gweru to attend a Dynamos match against Chapungu, was involved in an accident near Battlefields.

“It has become an annual activity for us to organise such an initiative in our quest to bring smiles on the faces of the underprivileged children and DeMbare 9 families during the festive season.

“The tournament was a resounding success and it pitted four men soccer teams namely Harare Chapter FC, Koba FC, Comrades FC and Ambassadors FC, which comprised of Zimbabwe football legends.

“There were also two female Soccer teams. The female soccer teams that took part brought much entertainment to the event as the Ladies showcased their talents.”

Koba FC beat Harare Chapter FC 4-3 on penalties after they played a goalless draw in regulation time. Sparkle FC beat Dynamos Harare Chapter FC 1-0 in a tightly contested final. Dynamos Harare Chapter beat Sparkle in the pool final.

Pure Gold Housing Trust donated US$10,000 while Batsirai Africa Foundation donated groceries. Sparkle FC donated three 50kg bales of clothing, 20 kgs Sugar and stationery.

Comrades FC chipped in with a 75kg bale of clothing while HKD Dynamos Supporters raised US$1 000 towards the cause.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our corporate sponsors and individuals who graced the event and supported our initiative in a big way. We had support from Pure Gold Housing Trust, Apostle Benjamin Murata, Batsirai Africa Foundation, Kadewere Foundation.

“As Harare Chapter Dynamos Supporters Association we are making a passionate appeal for more donations towards this noble cause. Other corporates and individuals can also emulate other sponsors who have come on board.”

Batsirai Africa Foundation chairman Jedidiah Chigariro said they are looking to build stronger ties with the Dynamos fans’ chapter.

“We decided to join in because we are an organisation that specializes in assisting the less privileged of the society. We help a number of organisations and we were ready to jump in despite getting the invitation at short notice. We hope to build relations with the Dynamos supporters going forward,” said Chigariro.