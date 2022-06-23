DeMbare striker set for SA trial

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

BUSTLING striker Tinashe Makanda is set to become the latest Dynamos player to try his luck across the borders after he was invited for assessment by an unnamed South African side.

Makanda, who once had a stint with Stellenbosch FC in the neighbouring country after signing from How Mine in 2018, is expected to leave for South Africa in the coming days.

A source close to the player said an invitation letter was already dispatched to Dynamos and the Harare giants assented to the request.

Makanda is entering into the last six months of his contract with the Glamour Boys and could be planning for his future.

However, the 28-year-old has not played a big part since his arrival at the beginning of 2021. Unfortunately, he came to DeMbare at a time when football had been put on the backburner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But when the game resumed, he was shadowed by the thriving combination of teenage winger Bill Antonio and Ghanaian Emanuel Paga, who have contributed almost half of Dynamos’ 20 league goals.

Makanda, however, was a bundle of energy the last time he started a league match against Herentals at the giant stadium after Antonio was sidelined by a red card.

“Tinashe Makanda has been invited for trials in South Africa. I’m not sure about the club but it must be Uthongathi FC who play in the First National Division.

“Dynamos have already consented to the request and he should be leaving for South Africa any time soon, via Bulawayo, to catch the team as they begin their pre-season training. The pre-season is about to start in South Africa,” said the source.

Makanda’s agent, Trust Nyambiya, was reluctant to discuss the impending trip. Uthongathi are a modest side based in KwaZulu Natal. The club was also previously home to Zimbabwean Golden Boot winner Clive Augusto. Makanda is gifted with good technique and a fine work rate. The forward was once offered a trial in Europe, with Kosovo Super League side KF Drenica but no agreement was reached before returning home at the end of 2020, and joining Dynamos a few months later.

The mid-season transfer window has come with a lot of uncertainties for DeMbare.

Recently the pair of Shadreck Nyahwa and Emmanuel Paga was invited to Tanzania for assessment at Azam FC. Defender Emmanuel Jalai has also been linked with a trial in South Africa. But the pair of Paga and Nyahwa is expected back home tomorrow from Tanzania. They have another proposal to go to Egypt for an assessment with topflight side, Pyramids, and possibly another trial with a South African club, as well.

The players’ agent George Deda confirmed the proposals.

“Let me first explain the arrangement with Azam and Pyramids. Their trip to Tanzania and the impending one to Egypt was a culmination of the relations that I have with these clubs.

“These clubs are trying to reduce the percentage of failure by signing the wrong players so whenever there is a chance, and they are targeting certain players, they invite them as part of the continuous monitoring and evaluation.

“They have been monitoring these guys and they will continue to do so. They also indicated they will be sending their scouts to watch them in action. So if these guys are to move then it could probably be the end of year,” said Deda.

However, the trip to Egypt was stalled by visa complications but the players could be travelling in the coming weeks once the issues are sorted. It promises to be a busy month for the duo who are reportedly under the radar of South African side, Moroka Swallows.

“Like I said, the arrangement with Azam and Pyramids was just for these clubs to keep tabs with the players, and nothing much. But the South Africa one is the more eminent. They want these guys on trial with the intention of signing them if they impress. So we will see how it goes,” said Deda.

Dynamos are expected to return to action this Saturday when they face Yadah at the National Sports Stadium as the second half of the season gets underway. They are currently third in the race, behind champions FC Platinum and current log leaders, Chicken Inn.

Fixtures

Friday: Herentals v Harare City (NSS)

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets v Chicken Inn (Sakubva), Bulawayo City v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields), Yadah v Dynamos (NSS)

Sunday: Tenax v FC Platinum (Sakubva), CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Whawha v Manica Diamonds (Ascot), Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs