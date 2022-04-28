DeMbare star attracts foreign interest

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

GHANAIAN import Emmanuel Paga could have ignited interests from foreign teams following his fine start to life with Harare giants Dynamos.

The striker stocky forward, who has banged in five goals in nine starts for the Glamour Boys, has literally attracted interests from “Cape to Cairo” with revelations that South African side, Swallows, and Zamalek of Egypt are monitoring his movements.

Paga arrived at the Glamour Boys early this year and is expected to play a huge part in the Harare giants’ quest to reclaim their glory this season.

However, a source close to the DeMbare camp told The Herald that Egyptian giants Zamalek are preparing an invitation for the Ghanaian to attend trials in June.

“If all goes well, he could leave for the trials in June. Of course Paga has a running contract with Dynamos and they are impressed with his goal scoring form.

“There is also Swallows from South Africa and Azam of Tanzania, who have shown strong interests. But I am not sure if Dynamos are prepared to part with one of their treasured players,” said the source.

Paga has emerged as the Glamour Boys’ unsung hero in their campaign. While many have been focusing their attention on the defensive capabilities, which have seen the Glamour Boys conceding only four goals in 12 outings, not much has been said about the man who has been their main source of goals.

The Ghanaian import has apparently struck a rich understanding with teenage winger Bill Antonio, who has been the main provider of DeMbare’s assists.

Paga scored DeMbare solitary strike when they edged ambitious Manica Diamonds in their last game at the National Sports Stadium, with Antonio providing a perfect pass.

Antonio has also been on the line for trials abroad after Belgian side KV Mechelen approached the Harare giants for possible trials.

Antonio was supposed to have left this month, according to the correspondence from the Belgians, who had wanted to assess him between April 1 and April 30.

The 19-year-old has had a dream start after graduating straight from schools’ football to topflight competition. Antonio has so far scored three goals, including the “magical” solo effort against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium earlier this month.

Antonio is still expected to travel to Belgium for the assessment and the trip could happen also in June. DeMbare will also have to deal with expiring contracts in the same month, including that of midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa, which is now only a few weeks away.

Dynamos secretary general Webster Marechera was not reachable for comment yesterday. The Harare giants are set to take their campaign to Gweru on Saturday to face struggling WhaWha at Ascot.

They have enjoyed a purple patch in the last two months, which saw them knitting together an unbeaten run of seven league games.

The Glamour Boys currently sit on top of the log standings with 26 points from 12 games while WhaWha are second from the bottom, and will be looking to upset the log leaders.

But the big match of the weekend is the Bulawayo derby featuring giants Highlanders and Chicken Inn, who are battling to keep abreast of the competition at the top.

Bosso will be hoping to put behind them the memories of the disturbances that marred their last game against FC Platinum at Mandava. The game was abandoned late in the second half because of crowd trouble with the teams level on 1-1.

Highlanders have slowly been coming out of the woods following a slow start this season. They currently sit on 10th position in the log standings.

Chicken Inn, on the other hand, have been enjoying their game and are currently battling for the control of the race after ceding top spot to DeMbare on goal difference last week.

Fixtures

Friday

Yadah v Triangle (NSS)

Saturday:

Herentals v FC Platinum (NSS), Black Rhinos v Tenax (Sakubva), Bulawayo City v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Harare City (Baobab), WhaWha v Dynamos (Ascot)

Sunday

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields) Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), CAPS Utd v Cranborne Bullets (NSS)