DeMbare settle at Barbourfields

lnnocent Kurira, in BULAWAYO

DYNAMOS coach Herbert Maruwa is of the view that his side is starting to feel more comfortable playing at Barbourfields in Bulawayo where fans exhibit true passion and love for the team.

Speaking after his side pumped in five goals past Yadah at the same venue on Sunday, Maruwa heaped praise on the Bulawayo fan base.

DeMbare registered one of their biggest wins at the weekend, with five different scorers on Sunday as Shadreck Nyahwa, Elton Chikona, skipper Frank Makarati, Keith Madera and Eli Ilunga were all on target.

They beat Chicken Inn 2-0 at the same venue some two weeks ago.

“I am happy the fans are coming in their numbers. The people in Bulawayo have passion. We still have 17 games to play. For us the goal is to keep on collecting points,” said Maruwa.

Still they finished the first half of the season nine points off the pace with bitter rivals Highlanders dictating the pace after going 17 matches unbeaten.

Dynamos have 28 points in the bag, compared to Highlanders’ 37. Maruwa has been tasked with delivering the title this season to put icing on the cake in the club’s 60th anniversary celebrations, and it appears the second half of the campaign will be key.

They are likely to play more home games at Barbourfields as the stadium crisis in Harare is yet to be resolved. Maruwa, who assembled a newlook team to spearhead his campaign, said most of the players are still learning the Dynamos culture.

“They are a young team. A new team. They are learning every day. Some of the guys are still to understand the culture of Dynamos. At Dynamos you have to win always,” said Maruwa.

They will begin the second half of the season by hosting Hwange at Barbourfields.

Dynamos were forced to turn to Bulawayo following the suspension of the use of the National Sports Stadium.

This was after problems were encountered with the water reticulation system at the giant facility at a time when the country was recording cholera cases.

Dynamos had been using the NSS as their home ground together with seven other clubs including CAPS United and Black Rhinos following the closure of Gwanzura and Rufaro for rehabilitation.

The giant stadium was closed down on June 9 to “allow the playing field to regenerate” after it was showing signs of being over-used since it hosted almost four matches a week.

As a result the local football governing body, the PSL in line with Order 39 of their rules and regulations on football stadiums, ordered the clubs to submit alternative home grounds.

Dynamos are working towards setting up a sports shop at the Rufaro complex which is currently under construction.

The ceremonial home of football is undergoing major renovations, with the construction of a shopping mall and a hotel part of the work, as the Harare City Council look to draw revenue from different streams at the same venue.

Rufaro Stadium last hosted a Premiership match in 2019 and has been banned since then after it failed to meet the set criteria for homologation by the ZIFA First Instance Board.

This prompted the City of Harare to allegedly pour a fortune towards the redevelopment of the iconic venue.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Green Fuel v Yadah (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Simba Bhora (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Cranborne Bullets (Bata), Chicken Inn v Sheasham (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v CAPS United (Gibbo), Herentals v Triangle United (Mandava), Dynamos v Hwange (Barbourfields)