DeMbare secures Zupco travel package

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos have secured a special travel package for their supporters for the 2023 season in their efforts to boost stadium attendances.

The special travel package, which is set to be officially unveiled next week, will have its trial run this Sunday when Dynamos and CAPS United square off in the Harare Derby Part 1 at the National Sports Stadium.

According to a statement from the Glamour Boys, the fan travel package is part of the 60th anniversary celebrations and is meant to afford the fans ease of transport to and from DeMbare’s home and away games throughout the season.

The fans will be required to fork out $1 from their localities to the giant stadium and another US$1 back. The move is expected to lessen the burden for the supporters who have been complaining about having to commute twice to reach the National Sports Stadium.

The trial run for the travel deal will see two buses deployed to Chitungwiza another bus made available for Epworth.

“Pick up points and times for the two fan chapters will be communicated through the respective fan chapters. More buses will be deployed soon after the Harare Derby to ferry the fans back to selected destinations in Harare. Finer details will be communicated through the national fan chapters’ leadership,” said the statement from Dynamos.