DeMbare secure another commercial deal

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS’ path to full commercialisation continues to widen after the Glamour Boys sealed yet another partnership with money transfer entity, Hello Paisa.

The Castle Lager Premiership football giants have made it clear they want to attract as many sponsors as they can as they target to become a fully-fledged business in the next few years.

Already the country’s biggest team are enjoying a sound sponsorship marriage with energy giants Sakunda Holdings until September 2024 with a possibility of extending the relationship beyond that period.

That has meant the players concentrate on their core business of playing football with sit-ins witnessed some years back now a thing of the past.

And it is even getting better by the day with the coming in of Hello Paisa who have penned a deal that will last for the next six months.

The partnership could as well be extended depending on a variety of factors, according to Dynamos executive chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa.

“Yes, I can confirm that we have partnered with Hello Paisa. At Dynamos, we have our thrust anchored on going commercial and these are some of the key steps we are taking to attain that level as we move,” said Mupfurutsa.

“We are basically trying to position ourselves in a manner that will see us appeal to every corporate entity.

“We are getting into bed with Hello Paisa for the next six months which we have agreed to assess how the relationship will be working out.

“After the initial half-a-year marriage, we will then sit down, review everything and see how best we can proceed together for a long-term relationship.

“So, as Dynamos, we are very much satisfied with the coming in of Hello Paisa as part of our commercial family.

“Football has become big business and it is these partnerships which make the sport very big.”

Hello Paisa also confirmed the development through their Facebook page: “We are proud to announce that Hello Paisa has partnered with Dynamos FC!

“Welcome to the family! Watch this space for more exciting news coming soon!”

Hello Paisa will not be on any DeMbare apparel but the partnership will see some selected players being part of the brand commercial logistics giving both the company and Dynamos a return on investment and value.

“Relationships are key whether small or big. Like what I have said, as Dynamos we are moving towards a commercial trajectory.

“We need as many entities as possible to partner with our brand.

“We are working flat out to enhance our brand visibility and our general image. If we continue to attract partners, that is exactly the route we are taking.

“We will grow bigger and better with partners on board. We have spent sometime looking at how bigger clubs in the continent and internationally have grown their business portfolios. This is exactly what we are trying to do as well,” Mupfurutsa added.

Mupfurutsa said eventually the club should be able to have several sponsors with each one catering for separate needs like salaries, camping and allowances, among other things.

Currently the team’s principal sponsors, Sakunda Holdings, cover most administrative issues.

Crucially, the energy giants gave the Glamour Boys the leeway to accommodate as many partners as they can for the good of the club.

Dynamos seem to be attracting commercial interests in recent years as before the coming in of Sakunda Holdings, the team also enjoyed a good deal with Remmington Gold Tobacco.

That has enabled the team to attract decent players on the market, including foreigners.

Dynamos have one of the best teams on paper in the league, including five foreigners from West Africa — Ghanaians Emmanuel Paga, Sylvester Appiah and Victor Ofori as well as Albert Eonde of Cameroon and Nigerian Alex Orotomal.

The Tonderai Ndiraya-coached outfit have picked some good form and trail Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leaders FC Platinum by eight points with 11 games still to be played in the championship race.