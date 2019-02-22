DEMBARE ROPE IN MBEGA

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Dynamos technical department have recommended the signing of former Cameroonian Under-20 player, Herve Vincent Mbega, ahead of the initial Premier Soccer League deadline set for today. The 24-year old midfielder impressed Glamour Boys coach Lloyd Chigowe after a one-week trial.

The former Cameroon Under-20 World Cup player arrived together with Nigerian winger Lawani John, who had also been training with the team until yesterday.

He failed to make it onto Chigowe’s shopping list. Chigowe said Mbega could bring the grit needed in his new-look squad.

The DeMbare coach said he is now waiting for his final catch, an Ivorian striker, who was expected in the country this week.

“Not much has changed in terms of our team but I am sure we are going to sign Vincent Mbega. He has demonstrated what he can do and I think he will make us more rock solid,’’ said Chigowe.

“It is now up to the management to determine how long the deal will be but the minimum that the majority of the players we have signed is three years.

“We are also waiting for the Ivorian striker but I think the management should advise me on that one before the end of the day.

“It’s unfortunate we might not have time to assess him but the executive can still forward his name to the PSL before he arrives because what is happening is that those names must be forwarded to the PSL offices before deadline.

“There will be still be room for us to be able to make one or two changes. It’s not like the names we forward tomorrow are done and finalised.’’

Mbega played most of his professional football at Spanish side Mallorca II and was part of the Cameroon youth team at the 2011 World Cup in Colombia.

If the deal sails through, he will become the third foreigner to sign for DeMbare after Congolese forward Ngandu Mangala and Ghanaian midfielder Robert Sackey.

Chigowe has assembled a virtually new-look side after losing the bulk of his team during the off-season.

Their squad has been built around veteran forward Edward Sadomba, Archford Gutu, Kudzanayi Dhemere, Tawanda Macheke, Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere and goalkeepers Munyaradzi Diya and Simba Chinani.

DeMbare have also been training with players with Premiership experience such as Rodwell Mhlanga, Justin Kaunda, Amon Kambanje, Edgar Mhungu and goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro.

Chigowe has blended with youthful players such as Emmanuel Jalayi, Nigel Katuka, Junior Selemani and Tinotenda Muringai.

“We are not panicking, I believe the squad that we have can deliver. We are impressed with what we are seeing and we are nearly there. We have rebuilt a relatively new squad from scratch but we will not be lame ducks.

“Dynamos are the biggest football institution in this country whether one likes it or not and naturally we have to lead the way in terms of “revolutionarising” the game.

“The squad is looking compact. We have given everybody game time and a fair chance to showcase their talent and I think we are nearing the conclusion of our scouting,” said Chigowe.

The Premier Soccer League have given clubs until end of day as the deadline to submit their provisional squads.

The 2019 season kicks off on March 30.

Although the deadline for the submission of squads is today, the transfer window will remain open until March 31.