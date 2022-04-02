DeMbare, Rhinos rekindle bitter rivalry

Charles Mabika-Special Correspondent

WHEN the late Army Commander, General Solomon Mujuru, decided to form Black Rhinos two years after Independence, little did he realise that his new project would rise like a colossus to navigate a trailblazing journey in both the domestic and continental rough terrains to become a household name in the game in this country.

Or little did he realise that the side he personally christened “Chauya Chipembere’’, would become Enemy No. 1 for rivals Dynamos’ fans for the next decade following his team’s formation.

After Mujuru roped in former national team and Dynamos’ legendary defender and coach, Shepherd “Shepidho” Murape, as the side’s head coach and colourful former CAPS United mentor, Ashton “Papa” Nyazika, as his assistant, the two great coaches would mastermind the record-breaking army team machine’s exploits on the field of play.

But the “hate” syndrome that had been brewed by the DeMbare followers (and a few of the Makepepke faithful) would have no bounds.

The Glamour Boys fans were furious after Murape had wrestled six of their sons – star ‘keeper Japhet “Short Cat” Mparutsa, defenders Simon “AK” Mugabe, Eddie “Smart Boy” Matsika and Lovemore “Mr Strong” Chikunha, midfield genius Hamid “Muzukuru” Dhana and forward David “Duly” Mukahanana — a move they reckoned had crippled their squad’s personnel as the 1983 season beckoned.

And for that reason, the Dynamos fans were deflated and very angry at the army side who had registered to play in the North Zone (now known as Northern Region) Division One League.

Nyazika had also incurred the wrath of the Green Machine’s family after he had lured their star trio of defender William “Weeds” Chikauro, midfield maestro Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa and flying winger Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma, to join Chauya Chipembere.

Dynamos had then gone on a frantic search to replace their departed sextet and signed ‘keeper Leo “Tawaz” Ntawatawa, defenders Stanley “Samora” Chirambadare and returnee Ernest “Mr Cool” Mutano, Biggie “Bindura” Zuze and forwards Garikai “Bindura Part 2” Zuze (Biggie’s younger brother) and Gift “Ghetto” Mpariwa.

Chauya Chipembere, who had added more armour to their weaponry by signing Black Aces gunslinger Maronga “The Bomber” Nyangela, BAT Ramblers’ tear-away left winger Leslie “Muchinda” Kamuyoyo and Arcadia United gritty defender Gift “Shaft” Makoni, went on a rampage as they won the North Zone Division One title in their debut season, losing only once to Proton Stars (2-1) in that dazzling campaign and earning an automatic ticket into the top-flight Super League for the following season.

DeMbare, on the other hand, had also seemed to have been unaffected by the loss of those six players because they won their fourth consecutive league title since Independence in the same year under a new coach and ex-Zimbabwe Saints mentor, Trevor Carelse-Juul.

Dynamos had previously won the league crown in 1980 under coaches David “Driver” Madondo and Murape (1981-2).

So when the 1984 season opened, there was only one game that the Haina Ngozi family were crying for — a first duel with their new and sworn enemy — Black Rhinos.

And that first clash arrived early in the season via a league encounter at Rufaro Stadium.

Long standing and ardent Dynamos fan, Amos Mupindu, vividly remembers the events before that ensuing battle.

“The Harare Derby had momentarily ceased to be between us and CAPS United… There was now a new one that was against a team that had wrestled our six star players the year before. I recall entering Rufaro Stadium as early as 11am and the venue was already packed to the rafters,” he said.

“The atmosphere was electric as we all waited for kick-off. Our side had also been bolstered by the arrival of mercurial forward Moses ‘Razorman’ Chunga from Black Aces and Charles ‘Chola’ Chirwa from Mhangura and as the two teams entered the pitch, there was a rapturous roar as both sets of fans welcomed their icons,” said Mupindu.

But Mupindu and his colleagues were stunned at the end of the match, as a sharper dagger was plunged into their hearts after their nemesis had beaten them 2-1 in that historic first clash.

Little wing wizard, Ndunduma, had engineered a brilliant victory for his side with former Aces hitman Nyangela notching the first goal and ex-Dynamos crowd favourite “Muzukuru” Dhana agonisingly striking the winner.

“It was just painstakingly unbelievable and devastating for us. I remember arriving home and telling my wife that I didn’t feel hungry as she was preparing supper and I headed straight to bed and was tormented by nightmares,” revealed Mupindu.

The reverse league tie ended in a 1-1 draw at the same venue and still the Seven Million fans’ hearts continued to ache in utter gloom and doom.

The following season‘s first league clash ended in another draw and the army side struck with more chilling accuracy in the reverse clash as they once again triumphed 2-1 with Mutizwa churning out a man-of-the-match performance and scoring once to lead his side to a memorable victory.

And the Dynamos fans wondered if they would ever avenge their heartbroken plight as the two sides met in the Natbrew Zifa Cup final later that same season.

The venue was once again Rufaro and in a thrilling contest, the sides shared the spoils (1-1) and the match had to go for a replay after big striker Henry “Beefy” Chari’s second half penalty kick was brilliantly saved by Rhinos and Warriors ‘keeper, M’parutsa.

The Boys in Blue eventually got it right in that replay as they edged Chauya Chipembere 1-0.

And from then on DeMbare and their fans never had to worry about Rhinos again because for the next 10 years, the soldiers never won against their adversaries in both League and Cup encounters.

The hoodoo was only broken in 1996 when stocky defensive midfielder, Sifiso Mguni, who had arrived from Highlanders at the start of that season, struck the only goal of the match at Rufaro in a league clash.

And up to now, with Rhinos being relegated twice from the top-flight league, Dynamos have taken the lion’s share of victories.

Is that “hateful’’ anger still there?

Mupindu let out a chuckle before replying: “Oh no, we are no longer hateful because in those 10 wonderful years we kept on beating them and our Enemy No.1 in the capital reverted to be CAPS United once more after our anger against Rhinos disappeared.”

And tomorrow, when the sides meet in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the National Sports Stadium, the only common denominator remaining in the two rivals’ early clashes is “Stix’’ Mutizwa, the man who was there when Rhinos last beat DeMbare in the soldiers’ glorious 80s. But he won’t be in the army side’s line-up.

He will be on their technical bench as the senior assistant coach to Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa.

And the big question is: Can the former Warriors skipper inspire his side to emulate that great side which devoured the massive Dynamos faithful into sullen silence on that day at the giant Mbare venue on a hot November afternoon back in 1985?