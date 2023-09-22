DeMbare reduce gate charges . . . rest of the ground ticket now US$3

Dynamos chief executive, Jonathan Mashingaidze said they have since decided to give their followers a reprieve.

Curtworth Masango and Blessing Malinganiza

TWO DAYS after being granted permission to charge US$5 for the Rest of the Ground for the big Harare derby against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, Dynamos have reduced the cheapest ticket to US$3 to accommodate concerns by their fans.

“We understand that the majority of our fans deserve a special bonanza in this one after a long time of having football outside the city.

“So we understand as a club without the fans we are empty and we decided to do that as some say five dollars was much for them and we understand that so we thought it wise to review the price,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe said the Harare derby is the best chance for the people of Harare who have not witnessed the team in Harare after a number of technical changes.

“It is a big game for us, also the people in Harare have been waiting to see the changes in the team and the type of football we are playing.

“We will do our best to make sure that everyone is happy with the type of play we have introduced.

“We have been doing well in Bulawayo and we want to thank the fans who have been doing well in supporting us through thick and thin.

“We need to have character as everyone will be waiting for this game. Everyone will be under pressure and we will try to minimise our errors as a silly mistake might see you being punished. So we need maximum concentration so that we don’t concede silly games.

“There are 18 teams in the premier league and every team is capable of doing harm.

“We lost to Bulawayo Chiefs recently and you can win against CAPS United and go on to lose to Cranborne. It’s a premier league you can’t predict but take every game as it comes.

Dynamos will be without the services of striker Elton Chikona who is bound to travel to Spain for trials on Saturday.

Chikona said he is happy with the chance that has come his way and believes he will work hard to achieve to embrace his chance.

The teenage sensation is also grateful to the help he has received from his seniors at Dynamos.

“I am happy with the way the seniors here help me in pushing hard. When I go there I think it’s a chance to open for more juniors and other players to also go out there.

“I am excited to go to places that I have only seen on TV. I only knew about this development last month after certain agents were following me. As players it’s our dream to go there and make it and I hope it opens up chances for other players.”

Dynamos striker backed Chikona to make it during his trial tenure in Spain as he believes that he has all the potential.

“The first time I saw Elton training I told myself that he is going to be a big striker for the country and club as he has potential.

“He is playing well and I am happy for him. At training, I am also trying to help him with what I know and I think he will go and do well.”