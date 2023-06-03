DeMbare raise red flag on goalkeeper Mvula

THE FALL GUY . . . Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula could be dropped for tomorrow’s Castle Lager Premiership match against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium.

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS goalkeeper Taimon Mvula could be dropped for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Mvula was the villain in the Glamour Boys’ 2-1 loss at Baobab last weekend.

It is the second goal scored by Ngezi Platinum captain Qadr Amini that especially appears to have riled the club executive.

The video of the goal was replayed several times during the team’s Human Capital Committee that gathered in Harare on Thursday to review the club’s performance over the past five games.

Mvula has kept nine clean sheets in 11 games but he was culpable in almost all the five goals he has conceded, including four from crosses.

And those flaws could come back to haunt him if coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa decides to bow down to pressure from his executive.

It’s entirely up to him though as he has to save his job by winning the match against ZPC Kariba tomorrow and against Black Rhinos next week. Maruwa has been asked in no uncertain terms to collect six points in DeMbare’s coming two matches.

Should he fail to deliver the wins, he will part ways with the Glamour Boys.

That means the former Black Rhinos gaffer will effectively step down should the Glamour Boys post any other result other than a victory against struggling ZPC Kariba tomorrow.

Maruwa has been made aware and he is determined to save his job.

Dynamos have failed to win in their last five games from which they have picked up four points after playing out four goalless draws before they lost 2-1 to Ngezi Platinum Stars last weekend.

Maruwa is putting on a brave face and challenged his charges to step up to the plate against ZPC Kariba tomorrow.

“Our match against Ngezi Platinum wasn’t an easy one. We dominated in the first half but we failed to pick the maximum points. But it’s now water under the bridge. We will have to focus on the match against ZPC Kariba which we need to win,” said Maruwa.

“We are only separated with five points from the log leaders and we need to put in the work given we are still in the first third of the marathon.

“We have to put our act together”.

DeMbare have largely been undone by their blunt strike force with all their four strikers contributing only two goals in 11 outings.

And that has been worrying Maruwa.

“I have been telling the guys to be confident in front of goal. They need to believe in themselves and we will also keep on pushing them.

“Defensively and in the midfield, we have been doing well and I am happy with the progress of the team.

“We are trying to work in our second and third lines. We need to make sure that they get the chances and get to score the goals.

“At Dynamos we need players who can put in the work. All teams playing against Dynamos put in some extra work and we always play games which are like cup finals due to this fact.

“We are not putting the goalkeepers under any pressure but we just keep on reminding them that they need to keep on concentrating”.

Stand-in captain Emmanuel Jalai said his fellow players have been speaking with one voice. “I think in some matches we have been unlucky. But, as players we need to stay focused,” said Jalai.

“We feel for our supporters; they deserve nothing but the best.

“We are only five points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and we have a chance of going all the way”.