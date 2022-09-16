DeMbare plot to break Chibuku Super Cup jinx

NO RETREAT NO SURRENDER . . . Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya is planning to throw everything at FC Platinum when the teams meet in the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has strong faith the Glamour Boys will find a way to beat in-form FC Platinum in the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday as DeMbare seek to lay their hands on the silverware for the first time this year.

The platinum miners have of late proved difficult opponents for the Harare giants, who they beat 1-0 in the semi-finals of the same competition last year on their way to winning the competition.

Unlike FC Platinum who have two titles under their belt, Dynamos have often counted themselves unlucky in this competition and have always finished empty-handed since its inception in 2014.

The anxiety to succeed has grown bigger each season but they somehow came short at every attempt. The closest they came was reaching the final in 2015, and losing to Harare City.

Ndiraya, who was the coach when DeMbare reached the final, yesterday revealed the hunger in his camp.

“I think we understand that background,” he said.

“To be quite precise, Dynamos have not won this tournament since its inception. So that’s what we are getting into all these matches with, in our minds, and hopefully we can push through.

“We have two difficult hurdles ahead of us before we reach the final. So we want to push to get into the final and once we get there the chances of winning the cup are so high.

“But before that we have a huge hurdle that we have to deal with on Sunday, and that is FC Platinum. So we are preparing to clear that hurdle and hopefully go further in the competition,” said Ndiraya.

FC Platinum are currently enjoying the form of their life and have gone on an unbeaten run of 15 games in all competitions. Dynamos are also unbeaten in their last eight competitive games. But their lack of consistency, which has seen the gap between them and log leaders FC Platinum in the league race stretching to eight points, could be a big cause for concern. Nonetheless, this is an exciting match-up featuring the league’s current top two teams.

“It’s a match that we would want to do well, obviously in terms of performance. But after playing well, you want to win. We would want to progress to the next round of the competition but, of course, we understand what is at stake and what the opponent brings to the table.

“So we have been preparing hard because we know we are going to suffer for us to get the result that we want. Hopefully that pain that we are going to suffer will take us through to the next round of the competition,” said Ndiraya.

With the league now winding down to its business end and FC Platinum in total control, the Chibuku Super Cup is DeMbare’s best bet for silverware this season.

“We are no longer in control of the league race. FC Platinum are in control; they have it in their hands. But in this match, we are all starting at the same level. So we also have some bit of control in this match and we are going to put everything into it to make sure that we qualify to the semi-finals.

“I do understand that we have played goalless draws in the last two matches in the league and that is what is making the match exciting especially for us because at the end of the day there has to be a winner and hopefully it’s going to be us.

“This is a big match. I think we have all gone for a couple of games now without tasting defeat. Of course FC Platinum have gone for a longer period than us but I think we have also done well in our own right to be where we are as a team,” said Ndiraya.

Dynamos have been boosted by the return of Brandon Mpofu from injury.

“I’m glad that we have almost all of our players available except for Munyaradzi Mawadza who is out with an ankle injury and then, of course, we are going to be missing Bill Antonio.

“I think we all know he left for Belgium. But Brendon Mpofu is back (from injury). He has been training. Shadreck Nyahwa played in our last match.

“Those were long-term casualties but they are all back. So we hope to have a very positive headache in terms of our team selection. Almost everyone is back,” said Ndiraya.

Herentals and Manica Diamonds are scheduled to get the quarter-final matches underway at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Black Rhinos will host Chicken Inn at Vengere on Sunday while 2019 champions Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs are set to square off in a Bulawayo Derby at Barbourfields.

Chibuku Super Cup Quarter-finmls Fixtures

Tomorrow: Herentals v Manica Diamonds (NSS)

Sunday: Dynamos v FC Platinum (NSS), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (Vengere)