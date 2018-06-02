DeMbare players set ambitious target

Eddie Chikamhi in HARARE and Oscar Rusenga in TRIANGLE

DYNAMOS players have given themselves an ambitious target to win the next seven games starting with the clash against Triangle at Gibbo tomorrow. Captain Ocean Mushure yesterday said the under-performing giants are keen to tame the poor run which has sparked a circus in their technical team. “We are aiming to get maximum points against Triangle because our position on the log standings is very disappointing. We have to fight hard as a team to improve on that.

“The supporters should rest be assured that results will definitely come. All of us want to win games. We have spoken about it as a team and we have given ourselves seven games; we would want to see if we can be consistent starting from the Triangle match.

“It will be good if we can string together something like seven to eight games winning. Of course, it will not be easy at Triangle but if we put together all our efforts we will succeed.

“In terms of quality I think we are a better than them. It only needs everyone in the team to make his contribution. The supporters should also continue backing us. We need their support either home or away,” said Mushure.

Triangle head coach Taurai Mangwiro said he was ready to take on his former team.

“It’s a game where we need to bounce back to winning ways having lost our last home fixture to Black Rhinos. The ambition is to finish the first half of the season on a high.

“We know what Dynamos are going through at the moment but we are not going to read much into their problems.

‘’We need to concentrate on our game if we are to sail through for victory,” said Mangwiro.

Triangle have never beaten Dynamos in a league match.

Fixtures

Today

FC Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Mandava), Herentals v Nichrut (NSS), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow

CAPS United v Mutare City Rovers (NSS), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)