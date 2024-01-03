DeMbare plan early pre-season

The Glamour Boys coach, Genesis Mangombe, and his technical team are working on a programme that will also see them holding a training camp either in Nyanga or Kariba.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL football giants Dynamos are set to get their 2024 pre-season underway by holding trials this weekend before the team regroups next Monday for the proper 2024 season preparatory programme.

The Glamour Boys coach, Genesis Mangombe, and his technical team are working on a programme that will also see them holding a training camp either in Nyanga or Kariba.

“We start with two days of trials on January 5 and 6 because there are some players that I want to see and some to re-assess.

“Then, the proper training will start on January 8 when all the players are expected to regroup for the pre-season.

“I had wanted to start on January 15 but due to the expected early kick-off of the Premier Soccer League season this year, we have had to adjust our dates and start a bit early.

“If everything goes according to plan, we would want to train the first two weeks here in Harare and then we embark on a training camp either in Nyanga or Kariba, for another two weeks.

“This camp will also act as a team building adventure because we expect to have a few more new faces joining us for the coming season,” said Mangombe.

DeMbare are looking to host about four foreign players for trials in their bid to strengthen their squad, with the anticipated return to the African Safari in mind.

Dynamos will represent Zimbabwe in the CAF Confederation Cup later this year, courtesy of winning the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

And, in an effort to land quality foreign recruits, the giants are aiming for players with proven track record and national team caps.

There will be enough vacancies as DeMbare are mulling the possibility of sending on loan players like Tendai Matindife, Jayden Bakari, Tinashe Makanda and Brendon Mpofu who punched below their weight in the last campaign.

With age on his side, Matindife showed so much promise when he joined the Glamour Boys from Ngezi Platinum Stars.

But the youthful winger lost his way in the treacherous football industry, much to the disappointment of the coach Mangombe who still rates him highly.

Bakari, who won the PSL 2022 Rookie of the Year at WhaWha, failed to replicate the form at Dynamos and scored only twice the whole campaign, compared to the 10 goals he scored during his debut PSL season with relegated WhaWha.

Makanda also did not impress, with one league goal to show for the season despite his experience.

It appears Dynamos, who have shown interest in Bulawayo Chiefs’ top marksman Obriel Chirinda, will go all out in search of experienced forwards to boost their scoring. They also need to balance other positions.

DeMbare have since lost youthful defensive midfielder Junior Makunike, who has joined former coach Tonderai Ndiraya at Simba Bhora.

Makunike played a pivotal role for DeMbare when handed the opportunity to play at the big stage, featuring in 31 of their 34 league games last season.

Mangombe was against the idea of losing one of his bright prospects.

Fan favourite Denver Mukamba has been allowed to leave the club following the expiry of his contract, and might be reuniting with his “godfather’’ Rodwell Dhlakama at GreenFuel.

Fullback Wilmore Chimbetu, who was on loan from Herentals, is set to return to the Students following the end of his deal.

Goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, whose relationship with the supporters had become a bit complicated, might also be allowed to leave, having inadvertently surrendered the starting place to Prince Tafiremutsa last season.

“Definitely there is going to be some changes. So we would need more time, especially with the new guys, to enable them to grasp the concepts that we use at Dynamos. My style of play takes a bit of time and effort to understand,” said Mangombe.