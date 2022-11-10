DeMbare, Makepekepe fans join hands in road show

The road show will precede the kickoff of the big match, which has somehow come at time when both teams have been struggling to attract fans to the stadium.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS and CAPS United supporters are set to participate in a road show in Harare this Sunday in their endeavours to spice up the low stakes Harare Derby, on the same day, at the National Sports Stadium.

The road show will precede the kickoff of the big match, which has somehow come at time when both teams have been struggling to attract fans to the stadium.

Dynamos Supporters Association Harare Chapter Secretary-General Benevolent Vono told The Herald that the leadership of the fans from the two divides are canvassing for support for the last game of the season.

“As supporters we have organised a road show on the match day. This will take place from our usual meeting place in the CBD to the National Sports Stadium.

“Of course this has been a difficult season for us, and CAPS United as well. We did not enjoy football this year so this is just a way of trying to entertain ourselves.

“This being the last game of the season, we are calling on all supporters, Dynamos or CAPS United and neutrals, to come together in this show of our passion for the game. We want to demonstrate that our teams can be rivals on the football pitch but we can still enjoy the game together in a peaceful and friendly environment,” said Vono.