DeMbare keep title race alive

YOUNG ASSASIN . . . Dynamos rookie forward Elton Chikona (second from left) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the opening goal in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership win over Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Ngezi Platinum Stars . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

DYNAMOS winger Keith Madera played a key role as the giants produced a big performance to beat log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and reignite their hopes in the Castle Lager Premiership title race at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Madera provided an assist for the first goal by rokkie forward Elton Chikona before taking matters into his hands in the second half with a brilliant header.

But the Harare giants had to fight for their lives late on, after second half substitute Takunda Benhura had pulled one back for the visitors.

DeMbare midfield star Donald Mudadi was shown a second yellow card for delaying his departure from the field after he was substituted late on, as Dynamos employed every trick available to them, including withdrawing match balls, to frustrate their opponents in a tense finish to the game.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi was not amused by the “anti-football” antics.

“We came here to play football and when you don’t have the football (on the pitch) we can’t play anything,” he said after the game.

“The supporters came here to watch football but look, Dynamos is a big club and I wasn’t expecting something like that from them.

“But if it’s going to give them results like that then it’s fine. But for me as coach of Ngezi Platinum Stars I think I love to play football, no matter I am down.

“I love to see players enjoying the game. That’s what is important because they come here to play football. So, for us I think we are okay because you have never seen us doing such things like that.”

But for Mangombe, whose team had exhibited brilliant passing football before switching to the anti-football mode to safeguard their gains, the win was huge.

After dropping four points in their last two outings against Triangle and Herentals, Mangombe was greatly relieved by yesterday’s win.

“We have been failing to collect maximum points in the previous games that we have played so we really wanted to win this match I’m happy we responded very well and managed to collect maximum points.

“We are now focusing on the next assignment and if we can win it, it’s as a plus to us. We will also try to reduce that margin but I am happy with the results.

“We know it as not going to be an easy game and we planned for or opponents. We managed to close down the wingbacks, which is the major strength of this team.

“So we made sure that Qadr Amini does not send in crosses you could see that their strikers were short of opportunities to go to the goal. We are happy that when we won the ball we hit them on fast break and caused problems into the side areas left by the wingbacks,” said Mangombe.

Dynamos needed the win more yesterday. They made a few changes to their team, bringing in Brandon Mpofu for injured leftback Elvis Moyo, as well as gritty midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa to fill in the hole created by the unavailability of Tanaka Shandirwa, due to injury again.

Mangombe also gave starting berths to rookie forward Chikona and winger Madera, who made a return to the lineup.

Chikona ensured the Harare giants ended the stanza in front when he tapped the ball into the back of the nets following a brilliant cut-back by right winger Madera, right at the stroke of half time.

The striker was rooted at the precise position in the penalty box when the ball was sent in, with goalkeeper Chadya at sea.

Chadya was given no chance by a header from Madera as DeMbare doubled their lead in the 49th minute.

The Glamour Boys won a freekick on the right side and Mudadi flighted in a low ball that was connected by the winger into the near post.

But Ngezi Platinum continued to push forward as DeMbare tried by all means to slow down the game and frustrate the log leaders.

The supply from the ball boys also dried up, with most of the balls disappearing, and the referee took up the matter with the DeMbare bench.

DeMbare coach Mangombe was booked in the 54th minute for remonstrating with the referee.

Soon afterwards, Ngezi Platinum substitute Banhura reduced the arears when he buried a cross from fellow second half substitute Tapiwa Mandinyenya with 58 minutes on the board.

The goal opened up the game and DeMbare goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa was almost caught unaware by a blistering shot from Bruno Mtigo after the Glamour Boys had made a half-hearted clearance from a corner kick.

DeMbare managed to hold on to the points despite the pressure from the visitors in the second half.

“I think we played well especially in the second half. In the first half we played bits and parts, we were not good enough in terms of keeping possession but when we went to the dressing room we addressed that issue when we brought in Leslie Kashtigu and Takunda Benhura.

“They brought life to the second half… unfortunately for the most part of the second half we were using one ball.

“It was difficult when we had the momentum, hitting on target when it’s a goal kick then we just got stranded with no football to play.

“But football is like that. Different teams have different strategies to win the game, which is good and I must say congratulations to Dynamos for winning.

“They really wanted this win. But in terms of performance, I think second half we were better than them in terms of creating chances, in terms of ball retention, in terms of transition; I think we were super, which is more important for the team because if we go into the next game it is easy to convert the performance into a win.

“If you see how we finished that game, the difference was on goals that we failed to defend.

“But in terms of performance I cannot ask for more from the players. They did everything. Sometimes God has the final say.

“It was not our day, he wanted to give it to Dynamos. They did very well. They scored, they got their chances and scored the goals and won the game. That is what is important,” said Chiragwi.

Teams:

Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, E. Jalai, B. Mpofu (D. Dzvinyai, 82nd min), K. Moyo, F. Makarati, S. Nyahwa, K. Madera (A. Sadiki, 70th min), J. Makunike, D. Mudadi (D. Mukamba, 82nd min), N. Chintuli (E. Ziocha, 72nd mins), E. Chikona (E. Paga, 70th min)

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N. Chadya, G. Madhake, K. Chigwida, P. Moyo, Q. Amini, F. Madhanaga, M. Mukumba (L. Kashitugu, 46th min), B. Mtigo. M. Gaki (T. Mandinyenya, 53rd min),C. Mapoka (T. Benhura, 46th min), D. Murimba