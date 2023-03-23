DeMbare ‘juju’ antics red-carded

IN HOT SOUP . . . Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro has been summoned by the Premier Soccer League to answer charges of misconduct arising from the half-time rituals he conducted on the pitch during their Castle Lager Premiership match against Hwange at Barbourfields on Saturday

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League have suspended Dynamos welfare manager Richard Chihoro pending a hearing to answer to charges of misconduct arising from a suspected juju exorcism incident during their Premier Soccer League season-opener against Hwange at Barbourfields on Saturday.

Dynamos won the match 1-0 but there was free drama during the half time break as Chihoro was seen running onto the pitch and sprinkling an unknown liquid at the Mpilo End goal that Dynamos were to attack in the second half.

This was after his team had encountered frustrations in the opening 45 minutes when they created numerous scoring opportunities at the Soweto end, and did almost everything in their power to break the deadlock, but the goal remained elusive.

With the frustrations boiling up, DeMbare were convinced there was juju on Hwange’s goal, and the belief was fuelled by the hosts’ goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya, who kept a big white towel spread behind his goal, which he also appeared to invoke prayers on.

This did not go down well with Dynamos and their superstitious fans, who were increasingly getting agitated every passing minute of the game. Chihoro, not new to the juju controversies, was seen sprinkling some white stuff at the goal in an alleged act of unlocking the “juju” at the Hwange goal.

The Premier Soccer League were not amused by the act of misconduct, which was deemed to bring the game into “disrepute”.

An official told The Herald yesterday that Chihoro had been suspended from taking part in all PSL-sanctioned matches, pending hearing.

The DeMbare team manager had his licence provisionally withdrawn and has been asked to surrender his PSL accreditation card, until the matter is finalised.

This means Chihoro will not be able to execute his duties when DeMbare host Sheasham in their first home game of the season at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

The league’s spokesperson Kudzai Bare yesterday confirmed Chihoro was set to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on April 5 for the misconduct.

She also said in a statement that Chihoro is being charged for contravening section 31 of the PSL regulations.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC Team Manager, Richard Chihoro to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following acts of misconduct that took place at a Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos FC and Hwange FC played at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday 18 March 2023,” said Bare.

“Mr Chihoro will not be allowed anywhere near the team bus, changing rooms or to sit in the technical area during PSL matches until the matter has been finalised.

“Mr Chihoro is being charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations which makes it an act of misconduct on the part of a player, official, servants or duly authorised (express or implied) representatives of a club who;

“31.2.16 Commits any act or makes any statement, either orally or in writing or has been responsible for conduct which is considered ungentlemanly, insulting or improper behaviour, or likely to bring the game, sponsors, any member, the League, ZIFA, CAF or FIFA into disrepute.

“31.2.17 Behaves in a manner which brings the League or any of its sponsors into disrepute or endangers the welfare of the League.

“The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023 at the PSL offices,” said Bare.

The move by the authorities shows the PSL are taking issues of professionalism seriously this season and Chihoro, who is DeMbare’s longest serving member, became the first person to get into trouble with the domestic football authorities.

Dynamos chairman Moses Shumba confirmed the club received the summons.

“I can confirm we received the letter from the PSL just now and as a club we respect the PSL rules and regulations.

“We cannot comment further, other than confirming that our employee has just been summoned for a disciplinary hearing. So we wait for the processes to take due course,” said Shumba.

DeMbare could have found themselves in more trouble after a fan scaled over the fence and snatched the Hwange goalkeeper’s controversial white towel before the start of the second half and set it on fire.

Another act of pitch invasion was noted behind the Dynamos’ goalkeeper at the Barbourfields swimming pool end when a fan jumped the fence and took a pair of gloves belonging to DeMbare goalie Taimon Mvula which were behind the nets.

Fixtures

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum V CAPS United (Baobab, 1 pm), FC Platinum v Cranborne Bullets (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Simba Bhora (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Green Fuel v Herentals Clege (Gibbo).

Sunday: Dynamos v Sheasham (National Sports Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Triangle United (Gibbo), Yadah v Hwange (Baobab).

Monday: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium).