DeMbare humiliated at home

NO WAY OUT . . . Dynamos forward Jayden Bakare (right) battles to keep the ball under control following a challenge from Bulawayo Chiefs defender Kim Joe Sibanda during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. — Picture: Lee Maidza

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)2

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)3

FURIOUS Dynamos supporters booed their own players while applauding the opponents to cap a frustrating afternoon for the giants in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Impressive Bulawayo Chiefs playmaker Mthokozisi Msebe opened the scoring and veteran Danny “Deco” Phiri weighed in with a brace to down the Glamour Boys, who had twice equalised through Frank Makarati and Tanaka Shandirwa in their quest to avoid humiliation.

But Chiefs, who had not won a match in their first five outings this season, found a way to collect their first set of maximum points against the giants.

This was DeMbare’s first defeat, and also the first time they conceded goals, but it technically felt like a second loss on the bounce as the Glamour Boys were coming from consecutive dull goalless draws against Cranborne Bullets and Simba Bhora.

Even the fans who had turned up in huge numbers in the team’s first four matches appear to have been switched off by the team’s performance of late.

And the patient few who made their way to the giant facility yesterday were left scratching their heads as Bulawayo Chiefs dominated every aspect of play as if they were the home side.

Even the 3-2 scoreline is flattering, in a way, given the way the Bulawayo side bossed their fancied opponents in terms of both territory and possession.

The visitors made the most raids, created the most chances, came face-to-face with the opposition goalkeeper the most times and they always won the second ball.

Dynamos looked largely average with some starting to doubt their pedigree to make any meaningful impact in the league marathon especially as their mediocrity, which they have shown over the last three games manifested yesterday.

Although DeMbare asked the early questions with Emmanuel Jalai, who was deployed in an advanced flank position, getting close to finding the opener, it was Msebe who broke the ice at the opposite end in the 19th minute.

The midfielder nodded home a perfectly flighted cross from Farau Matare as the Dynamos defenders, and goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, paraded their flaws in dealing with crosses.

It wasn’t surprising given that all the goals scored by Bulawayo Chiefs were headers as a result of DeMbare’s shortcomings in tackling high balls.

With Chiefs finding the opener and dictating proceedings, Dynamos were handed a lifeline, albeit in dubious circumstances when referee Tichaona Mbire adjudged that Malvin Mkolo had handled inside the box and awarded Dynamos a penalty.

The Bulawayo Chiefs players briefly walked back to their dugout in protest against the penalty decision, resulting in a seven-minute stoppage.

Television replays showed that the ball had hit Mkolo’s knee and not his hand.

Makarati took the responsibility and sliced the ball home, although Bulawayo Chiefs goalkeeper Khulekani Dube almost saved the spot kick.

With action swinging from end to end, the match went to the break level.

But, Bulawayo Chiefs were soon ahead just two minutes after the restart with Phiri heading in the first of his two.

It looked like the visitors would have a field day capped with a goal harvest given the way they dominated play in the second half.

Even Msebe hit the upright when finding himself unmarked inside the box.

Maruwa then injected some fresh legs but it was Keith Madera and Tendai Matindife who were better equipped to change the game. DeMbare also gave young debutant Elton Chikona a run.

With Bulawayo Chiefs continuously failing to stretch their lead, Matindife did well in the left channel and launched a good low and hard cross that was bundled home by impressive midfielder Shandirwa, with 13 minutes still on the clock.

But there was still time for Bulawayo Chiefs to clip their first win of the season right at the death with Phiri heading in his second from a Msebe corner kick to take home the full points.

The Bulawayo team took their points tally to six and are now 14th on the log after six games.

DeMbare, on the other hand, remained with eight points to their name and dropped to seventh on the table after playing five games.

Dynamos and their traditional rivals Highlanders, who were scheduled to face off in Week Four but saw their match shelved due to Independence Cup commitments, have played a game less than the rest of the teams.

That means DeMbare are four points behind leaders CAPS United with a game in hand.

Dynamos coach Maruwa was disappointed with his team’s defending.

“This is the first time that we have conceded three goals through headers, maybe there was a lot of complacency at the back. We did very well in terms of coming back but our defending wasn’t okay,” said Maruwa.

“We need to make sure that we go back to the drawing board and rectify the problem.

“Going forward, we are doing fine but like what I said defensively we were not good.

“They (Bulawayo Chiefs) got easy goals. On the third goal, I think our tracking in the box wasn’t good.”

His triumphant Bulawayo Chiefs counterpart Lizwe Sweswe praised his charges’ spirit.

“The boys did very well; not just in this game but I think even in the last two games.

“We have been trying and I have been telling these boys to just trust the process,” said Sweswe.

“It’s all about strategies and planning when playing these big teams.

“They had a twelfth man in their supporters but what was needed was character”.

Teams

Dynamos

Taimon Mvula, Elvis Moyo, Kevin Moyo, Issa Sadiki (Tendai Matindife 62min) Donald Dzvinyai (Shadreck Nyahwa 53min), Frank Makarati, Emmanuel Jalai, Arthur Musiyiwa (Keith Madera 53min), Jayden Bakare (Elton Chikona 62min), Nyasha Chintuli (Elie Ilunga 53min), Tanaka Shandirwa

Bulawayo Chiefs

Khulekani Dube, Kim Sibanda, Mthokozisi Msebe, Malvin Mkolo, Brian Rusinga, Panashe Shoko (Mandlenkosi Gasela 46min), Danny Phiri, Billy Veremu, Felix Moyo, Farau Matare(Dalubuhle Dlodlo 81min), Ayanda Ncube