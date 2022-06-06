DeMbare have the last laugh in derby

DERBY DELIGHT . . . Dynamos players congratulate Ralph Kawondera (second from left) after the midfielder had scored the team’s second goal during a Castle Lager Premiership football encounter at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. — Pic Lee Maidza

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya was yesterday left buzzing about the quality of the personnel in his team after the Glamour Boys claimed the Harare Derby in emphatic fashion following a big win over traditional rivals CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium.

Goals from Issa Sadiki, Raphael Kawondera and defender Frank Makarati led DeMbare to one of their biggest derby wins in recent years with both sides coming from a not so-perfect build up to this big game.

But credit to the spirit demonstrated by players from the two giants, who were meeting for the first time in two years. While Dynamos claimed the last laugh, life continued to crumble around the Green Machine who have now lost six game in a row.

Sadiki broke the deadlock with a perfect finish after Evans Katema had sent in a through pass in the 43rd minute. The diminutive winger, who had been full of energy on the right flank after he was handed his first start for the giants, raced through to meet the ball and the execution was excellent when he controlled the ball well and placed a left-footer to the far of the keeper Tatenda Munditi.

Midfielder Kawondera gave Dynamos their second in the 52nd minute with a tap-in that went in via the upright, with Katema weighing in with another assist after winning a tussle on the right and sent in a low cross.

Makarati then put the game to bed when he headed home the third from a corner kick taken by Godknows Murwira with two minutes of regulation time remaining, much to the delight of their coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

The DeMbare gaffer had a double dose of excitement after his team also finished the first round of the campaign in second place with 34 points, one behind leaders Chicken Inn, as the mid-season break begins.

“I am very excited for the fans, for the team and everyone associated with the team. I am excited that we have travelled a journey in the first round of matches, a journey which no one expected us to travel.

“So here we are, we are done with the first round matches and we have finished the first round in a very good position if you ask me with 34 points.

“It’s been a long time that since we have performed this way in the first round of the matches. And coming to this match, I am excited about the players.

“After all that we went through in the past weeks and for the players to put all those issues behind them and get maximum points, after going for three games without scoring, is big for the players.

“We know CAPS United are not in their best shape but we know derbies are always difficult in their nature and for these players to get maximum points is quite exciting,” said Ndiraya.

To be fair, it was a disappointing end for Makepekepe yesterday. The Green Machine, whose camp was recently rocked by labour issues because of their precarious financial situation, had appeared to put their woes behind them and taking control in some key areas earlier on. But they later surrendered the fight, having taken the game to DeMbare and earned two freekicks on promising positions in the first half hour, which veteran Rodwell Chinyengetere blazed just over the crossbar.

Valentine Musarurwa had Sadiki under control for most of the time but he was caught off guard when DeMbare got their first goal from his flank. Sadiki could have registered an assist of his own later in the second half when he beat two markers on the right and sent a low cross that stirred confusion in the opponents’ box but Makepekepe defenders recovered quickly to clear their lines.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said DeMbare were the better team yesterday, as Makepekepe went to the break on 12th position with 17 points, exactly half DeMbare’s tally after 17 games.

“The difference was they showed more hunger and more desire and we didn’t show much of that. I also thought they dominated most of the duels. I have got a strong feeling that this was the difference and in a game of this magnitude if you are to lose most of your duels then you have no chance,” said Chitembwe.

The former midfielder also blamed mistakes and lapses in concentration by his team as they conceded their first goal with less than two minutes before the breather and the last with two minutes of regulation time remaining.

Makepekepe are now one match away of equalling their record of seven defeats on the trot which they suffered in 2012. The last time they had suffered such a huge defeat to their rivals was during that poor run in August 2012 when the match ended in 0-3 scoreline at the same venue.

“It’s disappointing because this is a football club that lives on very high ideals. It has been a terrible phase and disappointing in every measures.

“As players and coaches at the end of the day we have to take responsibility of these things.

“Our responsibility is to make sure we do what is expected of us and if it’s not coming right then we should shoulder the responsibility. Personally I take the responsibility,” said Chitembwe.

Teams

CAPS United:

T. Munditi, K. Bulaji, V. Musarurwa, M. Machazane, E. Karembo, D. Chafa, P. Bhamusi, R. Chinyengetere, I. Nyoni (D. Makurumidze, 57th minutes), J. Tulani, W. Manondo (C. Mandaza, 90th minute)

Dynamos:

T. Mvula, E. Jalai, F. Makarati, S Appiah, G. Murwira (C. Chuma, 90th minute), T. Mavhunga, R. Kawondera, E. Paga (T. Chidhobha, 78th minute), E. Katema (K. Nadolo, 90th minute), I. Sadiki (E. Jalai, 78th minute), J. Makunike