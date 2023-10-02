DeMbare get CAPS in Chibuku semis

Lawrence Moyo-Head Zimpapers Sports

A third Harare Derby will take place in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final after Dynamos and CAPS United were paired in a last-four draw yesterday.

The other semi final will pit Black Rhinos against Ngezi Platinum, two teams at the opposite ends of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Yesterday’s draw was conducted at Barbourfields soon after the final quarter-final of the weekend between Highlanders and CAPS United.

Dynamos were first out of the pot while Black Rhinos came out second although this had nothing to do with hosts and visitors.

The Premier Soccer League will determine the venues although it looks like the National Sports Stadium and Baobab will be used for the matches.

Of the semi-finalists, only Black Rhinos won in regulation time as they snatched an injury time winner against Chicken Inn at Luveve on Saturday.

The other three matches were decided on penalties after regulation time deadlocks.

Chicken Inn led at halftime through Malvin Hwata but Valentine Katsande struck twice in the 61st and injury time for a dramatic comeback victory for the army side.

In Saturday’s second match, Dynamos came from behind to force penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Harrison Selelemani scored for FC Platinum in the 66th minute but Dynamos were back in the game courtesy of Keith Madera in the 76th minute.

Yesterday’s early kick off between Herentals and Ngezi Platinum was goalless in regulation time resulting in the penalty shootout, which Ngezi Platinum won 5-4.

This ensured that this year’s tournament will have a different set of finalists.

Herentals were losing finalists against Bulawayo Chiefs in last year’s tournament.

The big clash at Barbourfields was the highest scoring with four goals in 90 minutes.

Dynamos last week completed a league double over CAPS United with a 1-0 win at the National Sports Stadium, venue of the reverse fixture which DeMbare won 2-0.

While Dynamos will be seeking a hattrick over their bitter rivals, CAPS United are looking at the Chibuku Super Cup to salvage a disappointing league campaign.

Ngezi Platinum have had a good league campaign so far and will be looking at the Chibuku Super Cup for a historic double.

Black Rhinos are among favourites for relegation in the Premier League and are using the Chibuku Super Cup to find form needed to stage a survival miracle in the league.