DeMbare get Belgian helping hand

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS’ Belgian partners have donated an assortment of information technology equipment which will enable the Glamour Boys to make huge strides towards digitalisation.

The country’s biggest football club have, since the beginning of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown three months ago, been reviewing their structures as they try to transform themselves into a fully professional entity.

They have set up a commercial division, which will be in charge of creating revenue streams for the club, while also putting in place a vibrant junior policy, in conformity with club licensing demands.

And, yesterday, the club, received equipment set to help them implement scientific training, and coaching methods, consistent with the modern game.

The assortment was unveiled at the club’s offices at the National Sports Stadium at a function graced by the team’s board chairman, Bernard Marriot, and the entire executive, led by chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa.

The donation is part of the Glamour Boys’ partnership with some partners in Belgium who facilitated head coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s short attachment stint with top-flight clubs in that European country, including KV Mechelen and Circle Brugge.

Mupfurutsa said the donation was one of the initial benefits of their partnership with the Belgians.

“This is a very important gesture by our Belgian partners. We are in a very good relationship. This is a culmination of Tonderai Ndiraya’s attachment at some top-tier clubs in Belgium some few months ago,” said Mupfurutsa.

“Look, when our coach (Ndiraya) was on attachment in Belgium, this is exactly the same equipment he was using with the help of top coaches at those teams.

“Our partners then realised we need this, if we are to fully professionalise the way we run our club.

“Football has become very scientific and this equipment will certainly go a long way in addressing that. The training methods, and coaching styles being used in modern day football, require a lot of analysis from one individual player to another.

“There is definitely no way scientific approaches can be implemented, without the use of equipment like this. We salute our partners and our relationship is growing.”

Mupfurutsa said the equipment, which include desktop and laptop computers, PowerPoint projectors and Ipads, among other accessories, will be used both for technical and physical training as well as for administration purposes.

“Some of the material here will be used in our offices. We have already recruited staff to work with this and they will now commence work in earnest,’’ he said.

“Most of the equipment, though, will be allocated to the technical team who will make use of them as aids to scientific training.

“In compliance with the club licensing requirements, we will also be having our own digital information platforms and this equipment will make it easier for us to do all that.

“We are honoured, as a club, to be in a special relationship with big partners in Belgium and we wish to grow the ties.”

He hinted Ndiraya will be going back to Belgium for a lengthy attachment period.

“We are an institution, a big one for that matter. So, what we are simply doing is trying to adopt trends which can make us a real entity.

“Our coach (Ndiraya) could as well be afforded an even longer period on attachment.”

The respected banker said the Glamour Boys were already looking into the future as more funding will be needed when the delayed 2020 Premiership season is finally allowed to commence.

The season is scheduled to start in August/September, subject to Government approval, after it was put on hold due to the Covid-19 scourge.

“There will be a lot including disinfection of the match facilities, protective wear, social distancing which will force us to use more vehicles than before, accommodation facilities, all those will be factors to consider.

‘’That means we will need much more than we had budgeted. We are already looking into the future.”

Meanwhile, Ndiraya is aware of the mental battering his players have been subjected to since the beginning of the Covid-19-enforced lockdown.

“We are grateful for this equipment as it will go a long way in modernising the running of our club,” he said.