DEMBARE FINALLY WIN

Ray Bande in Mutare

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0 (1)

Bikita Minerals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

VICE captain Emmanuel Jalai was probably the only thing glamourous about the Glamour Boys as the Harare giants collected their first win of the season in a Castle Lager Premiership match against newcomers Bikita Minerals at Sakubva yesterday.

Jalai’s flashes of brilliance punctuated by scintillating runs on the flank and accurate passes were a joy to watch, especially in the first half when Dynamos were nowhere near their best.

Dynamos needed a penalty, thanks to Bikita Minerals’ defender Carlton Munzabwa’s clumsy challenge on second-half substitute Elton Chikona while in the box.

Speaking after the match, Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe, had a different view about his team’s performance and expressed happiness with what he believes is progress.

“I think it is all about the difference in the way we see things. We are playing a good game as a team and we are starting to play from the back, something that is modern.

“Perhaps our critics want us to have those long balls being kicked upfield, but that is not what we subscribe to. We believe we are on the right path.”

The victory was a huge relief for under pressure Mangombe, whose players surrounded the former Yadah gaffer as they bathed him with bottles of mineral water in wild celebrations after the final whistle.

“We badly needed these points. It was our first victory of the season and we wanted to win this match. We wanted to break this jinx. That was our worry we missed several chances, especially in the first half,” said the Chipinge-born coach.

His opposite number, Saul Chaminuka, believes they could also have easily won the match.

“I think we failed to click from the word go. We could have also won this match but we failed. That is the game of football for you. Look at the goal that they scored, it was a result of our errors and they capitalised. We look forward with the hope of taking it from here and fighting for better results in our next match,” said Chaminuka.

Munzabwa hacked Chikona and referee Tichaona Tigere did not have to think twice to point to the spot. Up stepped Kevin Moyo, who made no mistake as he hit the roof of the net to give DeMbare what turned out to be the winner in the 57th minute. Bikita Minerals had their moments and did all they could to restore parity.

With eight minutes to go, Dynamos goalkeeper Martin Mapisa summoned his reflexes to punch a screamer from sec-ond-half substitute and defensive midfielder Praise Tonha, who had released a thunderbolt from close range after getting to the end of a neat exchange of passes that started in the second quarter.

Teams

Bikita Minerals: Francis Tizai; Prince Milanzi; Daren Mutimuzunze; Carlton Munzabwa; Denis Nhongo; Barnabas Mtuche (Blessing Kagudu (60th minute); Allen Gahadzikwa; Benedict Bera (Masimba Mambare 60th minute); Russel Madamombe (Praise Tonha 60th minute); Chris Makambira; Evans Katema:

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa; Emmanuel Jalai; Shadreck Nyahwa; Donald Dzvinyai; Kevin Moyo; Temptation Chiwunga (Tendaishe Magwaza 87th minute); Frederick Ansa-Botchway; Arthur Musiyiwa; Emmanuel Paga; Issa Sadiki; Nomore Chinyere:

Yesterday

Bikita Minerals 0-1 Dynamos

Bulawayo Chiefs 3-1 Yadah

Herentals 0-1 FC Platinum

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Manica Diamonds

Simba Bhora 2-0 Hwange

TelOne 0-2 Highlanders

Sunday

CAPS United 3-1 Arenel Movers

Chegutu Pirates 1-0 Greenfuel

Chicken Inn 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Latest Standings

P W D L F A Pts

FC Platinum 4 3 1 0 6 2 10

Highlanders 4 3 1 0 6 2 10

Byo Chiefs 4 2 1 1 7 4 7

Simba Bhora 4 2 1 1 6 4 7

CAPS United 4 2 0 2 6 3 6

Chicken Inn 4 1 3 0 3 2 6

ZPC Kariba 4 1 3 0 3 2 6

TelOne 4 1 2 1 6 6 5

Dynamos 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

GreenFuel 4 1 2 1 4 4 5

Ngezi Platinum 4 1 2 1 1 2 5

Bikita Minerals 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Chegutu Pirates 4 1 1 2 1 2 4

Hwange 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

Arenel Movers 4 0 3 1 1 3 3

Yadah 4 0 2 2 2 5 2

Herentals 3 0 1 2 0 3 1

Manica Diamonds 4 0 1 3 3 7 1