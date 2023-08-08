DEMBARE FEEL THE PRESSURE

COURAGE UNDER FIRE . . . Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa has come under the spotlight again following reports he was given another ultimatum to win five games.

Curtworth Masango and Fungai Muderere

UNDER-FIRE Dynamos coach, Herbert Maruwa started a five-game battle to save his job on a disappointing note after his team fired blanks in the goalless draw against Hwange at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The Dynamos leadership has made it open they have invested in a team good enough to fight for the Premiership title but the Glamour Boys are currently blowing hot and cold, resulting in them trailing pace-setters Highlanders by nine points.

Dynamos have been difficult to predict this season.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Premiership newcomers Green Fuel and then came back stronger the next match with a 5-1 thumping of Yadah.

But then, after pumping in five goals in one match, the next against Hwange they failed to find the target.

However, Maruwa has assembled a strong squad that has shown some glimpses of good football although his major let down has been the failure to string consistent results.

Dynamos who are celebrating their 60 anniversary this year are eager to mark the milestone with some silverware at the end of the season.

It is understood Maruwa penned a one-year deal that is performance-based.

Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze believes they are still in the championship race mathematically and are not losing focus, hence they need the team to perform to its best.

“We gave our coaches a five-game assessment. Going into the second half we are saying we still have a chance to win the championship mathematically.

“So we believe that the results in the next five matches should be clear as if the team is going in the right direction. But our performances won’t be assessed in isolation. We are taking a holistic approach as we put the checks on the barometer.

“As Dynamos we were clear in the beginning of the season that we are vying for the championship and we still believe it’s possible. So in the meantime, we wouldn’t want to see the gap between us and the table toppers increase. We want to make sure the gap is bridged and we close our way down,” he said.

With the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2023 season having entered into second half last weekend, newbies Sheasham, Green Fuel and Simba Bhora managed to floor seasoned campaigners to help themselves gain ground in the relegation fight.

It was a weekend that also saw Shamva based Premier Soccer League newboys Simba Bhora beat defending champions FC Platinum 2-1.

It was Norman Mapeza’s third consecutive defeat.

Tinashe Balakasi found the opener for Simba Bhora in the sixth minute before Nomore Chinyerere got the equaliser in the 13th minute. Tymon Machope then found the winner for the visitors in the second half.

Fellow newboys Sheasham, under the tutelage of their new coach Lizwe Sweswe, who recently took over from John Nyikadzino, edged former league champions Chicken Inn 1-0 courtesy of a Liberty Masveure first half strike.

The win took their points tally to 20 to occupy the fourth spot from the drop zone after going for a lengthy spell without scoring a goal.

A week before their match against Gamecocks, The Construction Boys stunned many when they beat four-time league champions FC Platinum 2-1 with on fire Masveure grabbing a brace.

In that regard Sweswe reckons all is pointing to the good at the Gweru based outfit.

Now perched on position 10 with 23 points GreenFuel thumped Prophet Walter Magaya’s Yadah Stars 2-0 to hand them their second consecutive defeat.

Yadah Stars were smarting from a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of former league champions Dynamos.

It was sweet revenge for GreenFuel over Yadah as the first leg tie ended 1-0 in favour of the Miracle Boys.

Now under the guidance of Rodwell Dhlakama, Green Fuel, who in the first half of the season parted ways with two coaches Lloyd Mutasa and Bekithemba Ndlovu, are tied on 23 points with ninth placed Bulawayo Chiefs as Dhlakama continues to wave his magic wand for the Chisumbanje-based outfit.

However, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum were not the only seasoned sides that dropped points in the opening week of the second half of the season. CAPS United lost 0-2 to Manica Diamonds at Gibbo.

Bosso, who sit on the summit of the log after going for an impressive 18-game unbeaten run, were held to a goalless draw by Luke Masomere’s ZPC Kariba.

Bosso lead the race on 38 points, five ahead of second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars who beat Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 to keep the chase interesting.