DeMbare fall at Barbourfields

Ricky Zililo in Bulawayo Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders …………..1

Dynamos …………….. 0

“GO well Madinda Ndlovu.” This was the icebreaker for a disappointed Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya, who admitted that his side “chased shadows” for the better part of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Highlanders at Barbourfields yesterday.

With news that Ndlovu is leaving Highlanders for Botswana side Gaborone United, the Bosso head coach, who is not interested in entertaining talk of his reported departure, put a smile on multitudes of Highlanders’ supporters by leading them to victory against old nemesis Dynamos.

Ndlovu capped a fine afternoon with a “lap of honour”, saluting jubilant Bosso fans, with those at the Soweto Bay chanting “sehamba uMadinda, siyabonga Madinda” loosely translated Madinda is leaving, thank you Madinda.

Bosso dominated DeMbare and got their goal in the 72nd minute through winger Cleopas Kapupurika, who ghosted in from the blind side to score and hurt his former paymasters.

Kapupurika, who dumped the Harare giants at the beginning of the year, was full of running and kept DeMbare’s defenders on their toes.

Dynamos’ goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani was to blame for the Bosso goal, as he fumbled a seemingly harmless Brian Banda free-kick to gift Kapupurika the goal.

The goal was enough to give Highlanders their third league victory.

“We lost fairly. I think we had done well to get a point, but we conceded in a painful manner. I think Highlanders controlled the game. We were chasing shadows for the better part of the game. We were slow on a number of things and was really disappointed with the manner we conceded,” said Ndiraya.

Dynamos hardly troubled Highlanders’ goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and instead, it was Chinani who had a busy afternoon.

The DeMbare goalkeeper pushed out Ray Lunga’s 15th minute effort for corner before superbly finger tipping Divine Mhindirira’s 24th minute goal bound shot against the upright. Chinani also denied Prince Dube and Nqobizitha Masuku.

Highlanders had a 24th minute penalty appeal turned down by impressive referee Arnold Ncube from Masvingo, who was ably assisted by Salani Ncube and Edgar Rumeki.

Despite enjoying dominance, Highlanders failed to crack Dynamos, with Chinani a stumbling block until he made the second half howler that gifted Bosso the goal.

Dynamos made two attempts on goal, one on either side of half-time. In the 19th minute, Junior Selemani went on a solo run after picking up a loose ball in his half, charged towards the Highlanders’ box, but shot weakly at goal after covering acres of space.

In the second half, veteran striker Edward Sadomba broke on the left side in the second half and took a crack at goal, but Sibanda easily saved.

Ndlovu was happy with the result.

“This victory will ease pressure for the next weeks and I’m glad that we managed to make our supporters sing,” said Ndlovu.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Tendai Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Ray Lunga (Tinashe Makanda), Brian Banda, Prince Dube, Divine Mhindirira (Adrian Silla, 90th minute), Cleopas Kapupurika

Dynamos: Simbarashe Chinani, Emmanuel Jalai, Tinotenda Muringani, Timmy Tigere, Munyaradzi Mawadza, Ali Maliselo, Tawanda Macheke, Tawanda Chisi (Simbarashe Mupamaonde, 88th minute), Edward Sadomba, Vialli Tadzoka (Claude Ngahan, 62nd minute), Junior Selemani (Nigel Kawata, 88th minute)