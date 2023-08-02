DeMbare face Simba Bhora in Chibuku Super Cup

Delta Corporation General Manager – Sorghum Beer - Marshall Pemhiwa (centre) conducts the draw for the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup with the assistance of the officials at Mandel Training Centre in Harare Wednesday morning. - Picture by Justin Mutenda

Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos have been paired with Premiership newcomers Simba Bhora for the first round of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

The draw was conducted in Harare today, with sponsors Delta Beverages expressing satisfaction with the way the tournament has grown over the last decade.

Both Dynamos and Simba Bhora avoided the preliminary round playoff which features the bottom four placed teams as at Week 17 of the Castle Lager Premiership race.

The tournament is set to kick off on August 9 as Yadah play Cranborne Bullets while new boys Sheasham face Black Rhinos in the Preliminary round playoffs.

The two winners then join the top 14 sides in the round of 16.

The top eight teams as of the current Week 17 log standings were the seeded sides and will start at home.

An interesting fixture is on the cards as defending champions Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders clash in a Bulawayo Derby during the first round clashes on the weekend of August 12-13.

The quarterfinals have been pencilled in for September 23-24 while the semis will be played on October 28-29. The finals have been set for November 25. The venues will be determined by the organisers.

The winners will pocket US$75 000 prize money and a ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the next edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Chibuku Super Cup draw:

Preliminary round: August 9

Yadah v Cranborne Bullets, Sheasham v Black Rhinos

First Round: August 12-13

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle, Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Rhinos, Dynamos v Simba Bhora, Chicken Inn v GreenFuel, FC Platinum v Yadah/Cranborne Bullets, CAPS Utd v Hwange, Herentals v ZPC Kariba

Quarterfinals: September 23-24

TBA

Semi-final: October 28-29

TBA

Final: November 25

TBA