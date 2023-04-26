DeMbare double winning bonus for CAPS Utd match

SWEATING IT OUT . . . Dynamos striker Denver Mukamba goes through his paces during DeMbare’s training session at Alex Sports Club in Harare yesterday

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have quickly forgotten their disappointing loss to Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend as they focus on the high-stakes Harare Derby clash against CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys have endured a difficult period in the last three weeks in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after drawing two games before their 3-2 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs last Sunday.

But everything is looking positive in the Dynamos house with the Human Capital Committee, which is headed by executive vice-chairman Vincent Chawonza, yesterday pep-talking the team ahead of the Harare Derby. And the players have been offered a 100 percent winning bonus increase should they be able to beat Makepekepe on Sunday.

The Green Machine are on top of their game as they remain unbeaten in six matches.

With 12 points to their name, CAPS United top the log standings and they are four points clear of DeMbare who have a game in hand.

But Dynamos will do everything, including doubling winning bonuses for the players, to edge their rivals.

Normally Dynamos pay each player US$100 per victory and that means each player will receive US$200 for a win against CAPS United on Sunday.

“I can confirm that we have doubled our winning bonuses for the match against CAPS United. The team needs the lift and we need to motivate our players ahead of this big match against CAPS United.

“So, as a team, we have decided to up the stakes by offering the team a 100 percent bonus increment should they win the match against CAPS United on Sunday,” said Chawonza.

“In fact, our winning bonuses for big games are different from other games. The boys know that and this season we have pegged higher the winning bonuses for bigger games against CAPS United, Highlanders, FC Platinum and Simba Bhora.”

Chawonza said his committee decided to visit the team at their training ground yesterday to give them emotional support.

“We decided to come here and give moral support to the boys. We had to reassure them of our total support. A game of football has three results; win, draw and a loss.

“Believe you me, we have started this campaign very strongly if you look at our results. We have one of the youngest teams in the league and we are one of the best clubs in the league if you look at it.

“Though we lost our match against Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend, we were on top of our game. Everyone could see that we played well but it wasn’t our day”.

Chawonza fans should rally behind the technical team headed by Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa. There was a section of impatient Dynamos fans who have been calling for the ouster of Maruwa and Chawonza said there was no need to press the panic button as yet.

“We saw it fit to come here and rally the boys. We had to demonstrate that we are united as an institution right from the board, executive, technical team and the boys.

“We are strongly encouraging our supporters to get behind the boys, encourage and cheer them.

“That will give the players more confidence going forward. I am sure that we are going to win our match against CAPS United convincingly. The whole team is ready and confident.”

“So we thought it would be prudent for us to have a pep talk with the team. We had to reassure them that the executive is behind everyone within the family.

“We also love our supporters, we want them to keep on coming to the stadium and rally behind the boys.”