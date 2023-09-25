DeMbare complete CAPS Utd double

THINGS FALL APART . . . CAPS United captain and goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga charges angrily towards his centreback Lincoln Mangayira following a defensive lapse that almost resulted in a goal during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. — Picture: Lee Maidza

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

CAPS Utd . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS completed a league double over rivals’ CAPS United with a narrow victory at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Nyasha Chintuli made the difference with a 22nd minute header that ended his prolonged goal-scoring drought, as Castle Lager Premier Soccer League football returned to Harare for the first time in three months.

The result kept DeMbare in the hunt for their first league title in nine years, while Makepekepe drifted closer to the relegation matrix, with 10 games remaining in the season.

The Glamour Boys coach Genesis Mangombe was particularly impressed after completing a double over their bitter rivals, who they beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Makepekepe are going through a difficult period after stretching their winless run to nine games.

But DeMbare yesterday had to hold on to the precious point after soaking in pressure towards the dying moment of this game of two halves.

“It’s always good winning against CAPS United. Winning derbies shows that we are doing something correct and we are on the right track,” said Mangombe.

“CAPS United are a good side as you can see, and also we managed to protect a goal lead and I am happy with that.

“We wanted it more especially in the first half. If we were clinical, maybe we could have managed to score even three goals. I am happy when we scored in the first half we managed to keep on trying to create some more chances and it limited their entry into our box in the first half.

“But the opponents wanted it more than us in the second half but we were spot on in making sure that we don’t concede,” said Mangombe.

Dynamos missed winger Issah Sadiki due to suspension while Tanaka Shandirwa returned to claim his place in the central midfield where he formed a dominant midfield trio with Donald Mudadi and Junior Makunike.

DeMbare coach Mangombe, who was desperate for a win following last week’s 1-2 upset to bogey side Bulawayo Chiefs, was forced to make at least four changes.

Goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa, who recently returned from injury, was given a starting berth along with forwards Emmanuel Ziocha and Chintuli.

Tafiremutsa justified his inclusion with a couple of aerial interceptions, and a key save in the 21st minute when he palmed a rising shot from William Manondo over the bar.

DeMbare made a swift attack, after defending the resultant corner kick, with an interchange of passes involving Shandirwa, who appeared to have used his hand to control a long ball to the nearside flank.

The ball finally fell on Ziocha who hit the upright post from a tight angle. The former Harare City forward lost his balance after taking the shot but was still able to find his feet again as he latched onto the rebound and lofted the ball for Chintuli to plant a header behind Mateyaunga.

Apparently Chintuli was beginning to lose confidence in himself after going several months without registering his name on the scoresheet, in his first season with the Glamour Boys.

But Mangombe revealed he had a word with the striker before the game, urging him to change his mindset.

“I said in the dressing room today you have to score because you cannot say I can’t score because someone has done this and that to me.

“No, no, no. In a game of football if you are at the right place at the right time, you can score. I am happy he responded very well and we managed to get a 1-0 win thanks to his goal,” said Mangombe.

DeMbare almost doubled their advantage when midfielder Mudadi beat badly positioned goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga with a first time left-footer following a high ball over the CAPS United defence by Emmanuel Jalai on the half hour mark.

However, the ball bounced off the foot of the upright post.

CAPS United made three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Chicken Inn last week as Clive Rupiya, Joel Ngodzo and Blessing Sarupinda started in place of Devon Chafa, Rodwell Chinyengetere and Josiah Daka.

But Makepekepe played second fiddle in most instances and coach Lloyd Chitembwe responded by taking out central midfielder Ngodzo at half time.

His replacement Rodwell Chinyengetere played in a bit more advanced role while Sarupinda retreated a bit as CAPS United seized the momentum at the restart.

The Green Machine were unlucky not to get an equaliser twice in the first 10 minutes after the resumption when William Manondo reacted late and failed to connect his head to a low cross goal after Chinyengetere had controlled the ball inside the box and teed up the forward.

DeMbare survived another dangerous attack when they cleared the ball from the line on the 54th minute with goalkeeper Tafiremutsa out of the picture.

Mangombe made a double substitution midway through the second half bringing in Arthur Masiyiwa and Jayden Bakari.

Masiyiwa, who replaced Mudadi, nearly unsettled the rebuilding Green Machine with a fierce aerial volley that required the best from Mateyaunga, after he found himself unmarked and tried his luck from a distance.

The goalkeeper was not happy with his defenders prompting a heated argument between him and his teammates, which needed the intervention of the referee Lawrence Zimhondi to douse.

But CAPS United kept fighting and gave DeMbare a couple of scary moments after Mangombe had dismantled his team late on, making a final double substitution with four minutes remaining on the clock.

Mangombe succumbed to pressure from the DeMbare fans and introduced stylish midfielder Denver Mukamba, while Makepekepe piled on pressure in this nervy finish to the encounter.

CAPS United could count themselves unlucky to get a point despite a spirited second half battle in the second half. Their coach Lloyd Chitembwe said it was a game of two halves.

“I think it was a game of two halves. I’m sure they dominated us in the first half and we also went to dominate them in the second half.

“Our dominance on the ball and in the midfield in the second half was very good. I thought in the first half we were giving them so many spaces and they were able to play in between our lines.

“I’m sure the second half when we had to make those tactical changes where we had Blessing (Sarupinda) playing deep in midfield, it gave us the solidity and at the same time the introduction of Rodwell (Chinyengetere) gave us the direction that we really needed in midfield so we were able now to control the ball more and more.

“I thought we created some very good opportunities unfortunately we couldn’t (score). A game of this nature sometimes is decided by how many mistakes you make and at the same time who controls his nerve better and I thought in the first half we did not control our nerve as much as we would have liked, hence their dominance.

“But in the second half, I’m sure we did manage to control our nerve a bit and it showed in our composure and patience in terms of trying to move that ball around and also identifying places where we can dominate on play more,” said Chitembwe.

Teams:

Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, E. Jalai, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, F. Makarati, D. Mudadi (J. Bakari, 65th minute), T. Shandirwa (D. Mukamba, 86th minutes) J. Makunike, K. Madera (A. Masiyiwa, 65th minute), N. Chintuli (T. Makanda, 86th minute), E. Ziocha (T. Magwaza, 86th minute)

CAPS Utd: T. Mateyaunga, G. Murwira, I. Zambezi, L. Mangayira, K. Madzongwe, B. Sarupinda, J. Ngodzo (R. Chinyengetere, 46th minute), I. Nyoni (P. Bamusi, 79th minutes), T. Joseph, W. Manondo, C. Rupiya