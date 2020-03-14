DeMbare cancel Moza trip

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have cancelled their trip to Mozambique, where they were scheduled to play a series of friendlies, due the outbreak of coronavirus.

Neither Mozambique nor Zimbabwe have had any confirmed cases of this global pandemic which has claimed over 4000 lives.

But, authorities in both countries have been urging their citizens to minimise travel.

And DeMbare have heeded that call, putting on hold that journey which would have seen them play Mozambican sides, UD Songo and Ferroviario, in a three-team tournament.

Instead, the Glamour Boys, have decided to engage more local teams for friendlies ahead of the start of the 2020 season.

Team spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, said although there were some logistical challenges involved, the main reason the team suspended the tour was the outbreak of coronavirus.

This is not the first time Dynamos have pulled out of a regional friendly tournament.

They withdrew from a four—team tournament, they had been invited to take part in, last month in Blantyre.

Their slot was eventually taken by Chicken Inn.

“We were supposed to be playing international friendly matches with Mozambican teams after they invited us some two months ago,’’ said Farawo.

“Unfortunately, there have been some issues and the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic has not helped matters either.

“It was the executive’s wish to give the team a chance to play against high-profile opponents outside the country but we couldn’t.

“You would also appreciate the health issues, caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, at the moment.

“The world over, sporting activities have been suspended and unnecessary travelling has also been put on hold.’’

He said they were happy with the state of the team.

“The team is in good shape. They are training well and we have played more than three friendly matches, as well as several training games,’’ he said.

“We have signed the best players in the league and we believe they will deliver as we are targeting to finish the season in a respectable place.

“We respect our technical team and we have supported them. We will continue giving them the necessary support for them to have what they want.”