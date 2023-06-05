DeMbare bounce back in style

DOUBLE DELIGHT . . . Dynamos midfielder Donald Mudadi (centre) is joined by teammates Emmanuel Jalai (left) and Tanaka Shandirwa (right) in celebrating one of the two goals he scored in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. — Picture: Lee Maidza

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 3

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

ALL eyes were on Dynamos coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa who would have been fired had the Glamour Boys failed to secure this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League victory against ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The gaffer was given a tough ultimatum to win two matches without fail, beginning with the clash against the struggling Kariba side yesterday, and the next one against Black Rhinos.

But the former Black Rhinos mentor professed ignorance on the ultimatum, saying he only got to know about the situation through the media.

Saddled with the pressure and the axe hovering above his head, Maruwa yesterday overcame the first of the two hurdles, thanks to a spirited show by the giants yesterday.

Man-of-the-match Donald “Kante” Mudadi was the star of the show after scoring two classy goals, to add on to teenage sensation Elton Chikona’s 22nd minute opener.

Going into yesterday’s match, Dynamos had last won a game on April 30, a 2-0 victory over CAPS United before enduring a five-match winless streak that included four draws and a defeat to Ngezi Platinum last week.

So bad has been the situation, the Dynamos Human Capital Committee last week decided to demand six points from Maruwa in yesterday’s game and their next assignment against Black Rhinos.

But the Glamour Boys never looked like a team in dire straits at the giant facility yesterday as they dominated in all key aspects of the game.

“Mudadi (Donald) is doing well. Last week he scored a beautiful goal and today he scored two.

“I have always been saying that goals will come and today they came and now we prepare for our next game versus Black Rhinos. We will make sure that we get a positive result,” said Maruwa before downplaying the ultimatum.

“It’s (the two game ultimatum) news to me. I have been reading it in the newspapers. What I know is that I am preparing for the game against Black Rhinos.

“It was a good game of football and a good result for the team.

“I just talked to the boys that we need to put our act together and today they came out good”.

Maruwa rang some changes to his team with Chikona, Shadreck Nyahwa and goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa getting their first starts this season. New boy Wilmore Chimbetu was also given a run late in the game.

Tafiremutsa came in for Taimon Mvula who has hogged the limelight for bad reasons especially after his questionable goalkeeping skills in the defeat to Ngezi Platinum last week.

Mvula was not even on the bench as he was dropped from the match-day squad, with Frank Kuchineyi understudying Tafiremutsa.

And the Glamour Boys had a good day in the office as they were just worthy of the points.

Although the scales looked balanced in the opening stages of the game, Dynamos would soon surge ahead when Chikona chested a heavy cross down before firing past a badly exposed ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga after 22 minutes.

The goal gave the giants the wings as they started dominating the tempo of the game but it was ZPC Kariba who would come closer to getting an equaliser.

Forster Dhemere, who had a good game, picked a good pass from Tellmore Pio, beat his marker on the left flank and squared the ball across.

Shockingly, Moses Demera missed the ball completely and impressive Leeroy Murape hit the upright when ghosting from the blind side.

That miss would backfire for the Kariba side as Mudadi’s lawnmower from outside the box beat Chilenga via the inside of the post and into the nets, with a minute before the break.

ZPC Kariba tried to work their way back into it at the resumption but Fanuel Shoko couldn’t connect a perfectly-flighted freekick with the goalkeeper beaten.

At the opposite end, Emmanuel Jalai’s powerful shot from an acute angle hit the upright.

With the match drawing to a close, Mudadi conjured up magic.

He won possession from outside the area, deep in injury time and volleyed over the goalkeeper to underline one of the best individual performances seen in this league for years.

Mudadi was ecstatic after the match.

“I had a feeling that I would score. I train these shots at sessions and I am happy everything is coming out perfectly,” he said.

“I am happy for the team and for the supporters”.

ZPC Kariba coach Newsome Mutema was disappointed.

“It was a game where we didn’t take our chances and they utilised theirs.

“We lost concentration on the third goal. There was a Dynamos player lying on the ground and they thought the referee would blow the whistle.

“I am obviously disappointed,” he said.

DeMbare took their points tally to 18 and moved to sixth while ZPC Kariba are still rooted on 16th with 11points to their name.

Teams

Dynamos

Prince Tafiremutsa, Kevin Moyo, Elton Chikona (Denver Mukamba 88min), Shadreck Nyahwa, Emmanuel Paga (Keith Madera 68min) Donald Dzvinyai, Emmanuel Jalai (Wilmore Chimbetu 88min), Nyasha Chintuli (Tendai Matindife 68min), Jayden Bakare (Emmanuel Ziocha 52min), Donald Mudadi, Tanaka Shandirwa

ZPC Kariba

Tapiwa Chilenga, Boid Mutukure, Ian Nekati, Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Tellmore Pio, Fanuel Shoko (Samuel Makawa 56min) Collen Muleya, Leeroy Murape, Foster Dhemere (Kuzivakwashe Madima 77min), Moses Demera.