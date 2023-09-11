DeMbare, Bosso match abandoned

Highlanders fans from the Soweto stand invade the pitch at Barbourfields yesterday

Zimpapers Sport in BULAWAYO

Dynamos FC 2-0 Highlanders

(MATCH ABANDONED AFTER 37 MINUTES)

VIOLENCE caused the abandonment of the eagerly awaited Castle Lager Premiership match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields yesterday.

Dynamos were leading 2-0 when Highlanders fans from the Soweto stand threw missiles and later invaded the pitch forcing referee Allen Bhasvi to abandon the game.

This was after concurring with match commissioner Nelson Kusosa.

This was the biggest game in the land and the crowd bore witness to that fact —Barbourfields was packed despite cheapest ticket costing US$5.

Up to the violence, it had been arguably the most exciting Dynamos v Highlanders match for years.

Dynamos dominated the early exchanges by exploiting the wings and took a deserved lead after just two minutes.

Highlanders had slowly clawed back into the contest with dangerous counter attacks but then conceded from a set piece when they were looking to equalise.

A 37th minute attack by Highlanders ended with calls for a penalty, dismissed by the referee.

And when a Dynamos player was injured resulting in a stoppage, Bosso players led by Andrew Mbeba and Peter Muduhwa mobbed the referee over the “penalty” incident.

Highlanders fans from the Soweto stand started throwing missiles and moments later breached the perimeter fence, forcing players off the field of play.

With Police moving in to quell the trouble, a sea of fans descended on the pitch marching towards the cops menacingly.

Seemingly sensing danger the law enforcement agents retreated, a move that gave the hooligans an advantage to pour in numbers rendering marshals useless in the process.

As time wore on Dynamos fans too invaded the pitch and it was confusing whether they were baying for the aggres-sors or seeking a way out of the venue.

Resultantly there were running battles in the stadium, Police now dealing with fans of both teams.

Players and officials were forced into the changing rooms and a decision was then made to call off the match.

Highlanders were overrun in the minutes that the game lasted though they had a number of good scoring opportunities in a pulsating first half in which Dynamos were ruthless.

The attacking flair introduced by Genesis Mangombe overwhelmed Highlanders, especially on the flanks.

It was as if Bosso fans had resigned themselves to that the 2-0 deficit within 35 minutes could not be overturned.

Temperatures were high within the Bosso camp with two consecutive 2-0 losses to FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.

The downward spiral was all clear yesterday and the performance told of a Lucky Team that had for 19 matches rode on Lady Lucky not talent and the ingenuity of coach Baltemar Brito and his assistants Joel Luphahla and Daniel Khumalo.

With the match just two minutes old, Keith Madera put DeMbare into the lead and with Bulawayo football giants still asking what had happened to them with the help of their vociferous fans, it all crumbled after Frank Makarati headed in a beauty to condemn Bosso to what appeared a looming massacre with the mediocrity of the playing stuff at Highlanders clearly exposed. The match commissioner, had no choice but to call off the match.

“After assessing the situation it’s unsafe to continue with the game. Match officially called off,” said Nelson Kusosa after more than 30 minutes of running battles between the cops and rowdy fans.

Teams:

Highlanders: A Sibanda, L Chikuhwa, R Lunga, M Mushore, B Manhire, A Mbeba, E Farasi, P Muduhwa, M Ndlovu, A Faira, M Ncube

Dynamos: T Mvula (gk), D Mudadi, K Moyo, E Moyo, F Makarati, J Makunike, E Jalai, E ILunga, I Sadiki, K Madera, T Shandirwa